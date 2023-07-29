The ‘Dal Basso Fest’ returns to the Villa Comunale

Appointment with the 7th edition of From the Lower Fest at the Municipal villa Of Vast.

“Immersed in the suggestive atmosphere in the cave area – say the organizers -, we will listen to the music of Mike Villon, Blond Ash, Anima, Delbo, Metanoia, The Quinte dei Folli, Montegro e Blondell which propose a genre that ranges from rap, rock, indie pop, electronica. They will close the concert I worlda group made up of musicians who have always been active in the independent Italian musical circuit who boast various collaborations including La Municipàl and Diego Rivera proposing a very particular sound path that from the roots of Salento music reaches the new frontiers of modern electronics.

We thank the girls and boys of Cconsult Juvenilel’Grido APS Associationthe referent of Giorgia Berardi Youth Projectthe artistic direction entrusted to Peter Garone e Loris Taraborrelli.

We look forward to spending together a beautiful evening of music, aggregation and fun”.

