By Eduardo Vázquez Bécker.- DL- Despite the fact that it may seem like a painful tradition, the lashes of the devils are justified for the attendees, who once their sins are purified are cleansed when the moment when Jesus prevails over the devil arrives and the the redemption of sinners. A tradition, as painful as it is funny.

The tradition, unique in the world, dates back to the arrival of the Spanish conquerors and their efforts to impose their religion.

TALCIGÜIN means: Devil Man; it belongs to the theater genre dance it, it does not have its own music, a bell helps them to accompany the rhythm. Its cultural value is part of the heritage of the city of Texistepeque.

The young people who make up the Talcigüines group traditionally appear at the parish church on Holy Monday, 8:00 am, to confess to the priest. Subsequently, a mass is celebrated in memory of the deceased Talcigüines and collaborators. During the development of the mass each member of the group receives communion. At 8.30 am, after having confessed and received communion, each member goes to the sacristy of the church to dress in red robes and masks; as part of the outfit is a tail made of sturdy leather straps. The person representing Jesus dresses in a purple tunic and carries a cross covered in purple cloth and a little bell.

At 9.00 am. The bells of the parish church ring the ones that announce the presentation of the Talciguines. These are represented by 20 people. One of them plays the role of Jesús de Nazareno, who, within the development of the popular drama, represents good, and the remaining 19 personify the Talcigüines, who represent evil. The Talcigüines leave the church in disarray towards the different points of the city, following the people to hit them with their batons and then they locate themselves, one in each corner, if possible out of public view. Jesús Nazareno comes out ringing the bell, to the rhythm of which he sets the pace, and heads towards the nearest corner, carrying a cross in his left hand and the bell in his right.

The first Talcigüin leaves until it reaches the corner where Jesus is. In that place he tries to tempt him in the following way, he runs with Jesus to one side and finally to the center. At each point the Talcigüin gives three blows in the cross, while Jesus has been ringing the bell with energy, since in the center, Jesus squats while the Talcigüin spins around, hitting the ground nine times; Once this is done, he falls to the ground humiliated before Jesus and passes over him, ringing the bell energetically, freeing the Talcigüin who runs off following the people to hit them. This process is repeated with each of the Talciguines.

At 11.30 a.m. The final ceremony takes place, which consists of all the Talciguines reaching the street in front of the church, falling one by one, humiliated after facing Jesús Nazareno, who is bent over on his haunches, ringing the bell with great energy. In the end he passes over them ringing the bell to the rhythm of the step, when he finishes passing, the bell rings loudly and the Talciguines leave in disarray and each one enters the church.