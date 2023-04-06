In the early morning of this Holy Thursday, April 6, a tragic traffic accident occurred on Circunvalar avenue, in Pitalito, south of Huila.

The driver of a private vehicle with license plates MRB-061, identified as Cristian Fabián Vargas, lost control of the vehicle and violently collided with a public lighting pole, dying as a result of the blows received.

According to unofficial versions, three other people were traveling in the vehicle. All of them were transferred to care centers in the city by units of the fire department. Unfortunately, due to the complexity of the injuries, Cristian Fabián Vargas could not survive.

It may interest you: Captured for alleged sexual abuse in southern Huila

The news has generated consternation in the city and in the sector where the accident occurred. The pertinent authorities are carrying out the necessary investigations to determine the exact causes of the accident.

This tragic traffic accident serves as a reminder for drivers to exercise extreme caution behind the wheel, especially in times of high mobility such as Easter.

Last Tuesday on Route 45, a woman identified as Ana Julia Sabí died, who was riding as a grill on a motorcycle that suffered a mishap in the jurisdiction of the municipality of Campoalegre.

Also on the same Tuesday, a minor under the age of 16 died after colliding with a truck on the Garzón – Gigante highway, Huila.