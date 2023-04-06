Home News Fatal road accident in Pitalito
News

Fatal road accident in Pitalito

by admin
Fatal road accident in Pitalito

In the early morning of this Holy Thursday, April 6, a tragic traffic accident occurred on Circunvalar avenue, in Pitalito, south of Huila.

The driver of a private vehicle with license plates MRB-061, identified as Cristian Fabián Vargas, lost control of the vehicle and violently collided with a public lighting pole, dying as a result of the blows received.

According to unofficial versions, three other people were traveling in the vehicle. All of them were transferred to care centers in the city by units of the fire department. Unfortunately, due to the complexity of the injuries, Cristian Fabián Vargas could not survive.

It may interest you: Captured for alleged sexual abuse in southern Huila

The news has generated consternation in the city and in the sector where the accident occurred. The pertinent authorities are carrying out the necessary investigations to determine the exact causes of the accident.

This tragic traffic accident serves as a reminder for drivers to exercise extreme caution behind the wheel, especially in times of high mobility such as Easter.

Last Tuesday on Route 45, a woman identified as Ana Julia Sabí died, who was riding as a grill on a motorcycle that suffered a mishap in the jurisdiction of the municipality of Campoalegre.

Also on the same Tuesday, a minor under the age of 16 died after colliding with a truck on the Garzón – Gigante highway, Huila.

See also  Surprised on a scooter without a helmet, he does not stop at the police stop and tries to escape on foot in the woods: chased and stopped by the local police

You may also like

The Rabat Appeal Court adjourns the case of...

This is how Easter is lived in Tadó

Israel intercepts rockets from Lebanon | Current Middle...

“The Rape of Tiflet” to where? – OujdaCity

Pico and plate in Medellín Thursday, April 6,...

Hochschule Ruhr West active against shortage of skilled...

Lee Chan-won, surprised by a word from producer...

Silvio Berlusconi, former Prime Minister of Italy, in...

Loss compensation and deduction restrictions for interest rate...

.week in film: John Wick failed to convince...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy