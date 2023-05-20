British Foreign Minister arrives in Colombia to support peace and meet with Petro

The next day, Cleverly is scheduled to meet President Petro in Bogotá.

“The main topics of the visit include peace, security and intelligence, climate change, energy transition, transport and infrastructure, international affairs and visas”indicated the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The United Kingdom is a donor country for the implementation of the 2016 Peace Agreement, signed between the Colombian Government and the FARC guerrillas, and as such contributes resources to the European Fund for Peace and the United Nations Multidonor Fund.

On the occasion of the commemoration of 200 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which will be held in April 2025, Colombia wishes to highlight the various dimensions of bilateral cooperation and strengthen and enhance common ties with the United Kingdom through various cultural activities.

Cleverly’s visit to Colombia is part of his tour of four countries in Latin America and the Caribbean that began in Jamaica and will also take him to Chile and Brazil, with which he seeks to renew the relationship of the United Kingdom with this region.