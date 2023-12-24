The difficult Christmas of Nórida Rodríguez

Likewise, Rodríguez said that for her the best thing about Christmas was being with Toto: “being at home, in pajamas, curled up, everyone with their book, doing nothing, which is what I will never do again. I miss everything about you, your warm body, your laughter, your smell of peace, your advice, your arms that were my shield and my armor.”

Finally, the actress sent a message to her followers to remind them to take care of their loved ones and share with them as much time as possible:

“I want to send my best wishes to those who have read this post. Remember that time with your loved ones is the best thing you will have in this life,” he concluded by saying.

Given this, many social media users left messages of support and strength for the famous woman.

