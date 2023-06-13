Home » The driver and his friends who had the accident ran away.
The driver and his friends who had the accident ran away.

The accident that took place in Sultangazi occurred on Sunday at around 15.30 on Hoca Ahmet Yesevi Street in Cebeci District. The car with license plate 63 RD 525, which was traveling in the direction of Gaziosmanpaşa and whose driver could not be learned, crashed into the motorcycle under the direction of Fatih Acar, which was driving in front of it. Acar, who fell in the middle of two vehicles, was injured by the impact of the impact. After the accident, the driver of the car and the two next to him […]

