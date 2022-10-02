

The earliest cold wave warning in history!The central and eastern part of the National Day welcomes the big cooling to reveal the truth of the cold wave that you don’t know



China Weather Network News this year’s National Day holiday, a strong cold air will bring a wide range of strong cooling to the central and eastern parts of my country from north to south. The Central Meteorological Observatory issued the earliest cold wave warning in history at 10:00 on October 2. Why did the cold wave come so early this year? What are the effects of the cold wave? How to prevent cold wave hazards?

Not all cold air is called a cold wave

The relationship between cold air and cold wave is often confused between these two concepts. Are cold air and cold waves the same thing? Min Yuqiu, a meteorological analyst at China Weather Network, said that a cold wave is a type of cold air. Not all cold air is a cold wave. It is the “king” of cold air.

According to the degree of strength, my country divides cold air into four grades: weak cold air, strong cold air, strong cold air and cold wave.

In the meteorological sense, there are strict “thresholds” for cold waves. Yang Shunan, chief forecaster of the Central Meteorological Observatory, introduced that the cold wave weather process is a large-scale strong cold air activity process. According to the national standard for cold air, the daily minimum temperature in a certain place should be cooled by ≥8°C within 24 hours, or the cooling rate within 48 hours should be ≥10°C, or the cooling rate within 72 hours should be ≥12°C, and the daily minimum temperature of the place should be ≤ The cold air activity of 4°C is a cold wave. However, due to the influence of geographical environment and climatic conditions, the cold wave standard will also be different.

Why was an early warning issued when the cold air did not meet the cold wave standard this time?Chief Forecaster of the Central Meteorological ObservatoryZhang TaoExplain that before and after the National Day this year, the temperature in the north and south of my country has increased significantly, and the temperature in many places has reached new highs. This cold air force is very strong and will cause severe cooling in most of the central and eastern parts of our country. Coinciding with the National Day holiday, severe cooling may have an adverse impact on transportation, production and life. From the perspective of service, forecasters can issue cold wave warnings as appropriate, which has happened in the past.

Not the coldest time, the most frequent cold waves

The cold wave starts in late September at the earliest and can last until May of the following year at the latest. As the king of cold air, we often think that the most frequent cold wave is the coldest time. This is not the case.

China Weather Network has analyzed the situation of cold wave warning issued by the Central Meteorological Observatory in the past 11 years, and found that the cold wave process is the most in November, followed by December and March, and the coldest January and February are less.

Why is the cold wave in the middle of winter stronger thanSpring and AutumnHow much? Yang Shunan explained,Spring and AutumnSeason belongs to the season transition period, the summer monsoon and the winter monsoon switch, and the weather system and cold air activities are frequent, resulting in severe temperature fluctuations. Especially in autumn, the basic temperature is relatively high in the early stage, and there is often a significant increase in temperature before the first cold air starts. In the middle of winter, the basic temperature is already low, and the cooling rate is often limited when cold air strikes, and there are relatively few cases of reaching the cold wave standard.

The cold wave can reach South my country when the cold wave is strong

The cold waves that affect our country are generally “born” near Novaya Zemlya and Iceland. About 95% of the cold waves are accumulated and strengthened in Western Siberia. It is like passing through a “gas station” and then affecting our country in three ways. Generally, it can affect the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River and other regions. In the Jiangnan region, some can even reach South China.

Yang Shunan introduced that most areas in my country can be affected by cold wave weather. Except for the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau, where there are few cold wave processes, other regions have obvious cold wave weather, especially the northwest, northeast, north China and the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River. The most powerful feeling of the cold wave.

From January 21 to 25, 2016, the overlord-level cold wave swept across most of my country, with a cumulative cooling range of 12 to 18 °C in many places, and some parts exceeded 18 °C.HongkongSnowfall occurred. Affected by this cold wave, the area with a cooling rate above 6°C covers 90.1% of the country’s land area, affecting 1.18 billion people.

To defend against cold waves, we must achieve “two plus three defenses”

A cold wave is a large-scale catastrophic weather process, which can cause large-scale rapid cooling, strong winds, rain and snow, and have a relatively large impact on agriculture, animal husbandry, transportation, electricity and human health. In order to prevent and mitigate meteorological disasters, before the cold wave strikes, the meteorological department will issue a cold wave warning to remind the public to take precautionary measures.

According to the “Central Meteorological Observatory’s Meteorological Disaster Early Warning Release Measures”, the cold wave early warning is divided into three levels: blue, yellow and orange, with the highest level being orange. However, according to local characteristics and climate characteristics, provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities issue their own meteorological disaster warning signals, which generally include blue, yellow, orange, and red warning signals.

Once the cold wave warning issued by the meteorological department is received, the public should pay attention to taking corresponding defensive measures to achieve “two plus three defenses”.

Add clothes: When the temperature drops sharply, pay attention to add clothes to keep warm, especially for hands and face.

Reinforcement: Close doors and windows, fasten outdoor structures, and prevent objects from falling from heights.

Disease prevention: people who are sensitive to temperature changes, such as the elderly, children, cardiovascular patients and asthma patients, try not to go out.

Anti-skid: The road is slippery when the rainy and snowy weather hits, so be careful of slipping and falling when you go out.

Anti-gas poisoning: households that use coal stoves for heating should beware of gas poisoning.

ChinaWeather.com reminds everyone that there is no trivial matter when the cold wave strikes, and there is no child’s play to keep warm and prevent diseases; (Text/Zhang Hui, data support/Hu Xiaomin, Yuqiu, Shao Peng, Zhang Yuqin, expert support/Yang Shunan, chief forecaster of the Central Meteorological Observatory)

Special statement: The reprint of this article is only for the purpose of disseminating information, and does not mean that it represents the opinion of this website or confirms the authenticity of its content; if other media, websites or individuals reprint and use from this website, they must retain the information indicated on this website. “Source”, and bear legal responsibility for copyright and other legal responsibilities; if the author does not want to be reprinted or contact the reprint fee and other matters, please contact us.