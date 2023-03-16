Solomon Garcia Cordoba

By Solomon Garcia Cordoba

63 days into the government of President Gustavo Petro, the Escazú Agreement was approved. It brought a change that had not been able to be made in 3 years. This Agreement strengthens access to information and environmental justice, as well as citizen participation in decision-making in the sector.

The Escazú Agreement entered into force on April 22, 2021; It is the first international treaty in Latin America and the Caribbean on the environment and the first in the world to include provisions on the rights of environmental defenders.

On October 10, 2022, it was approved in the plenary session of the House of Representatives with 119 votes in favor.

Ati Gumawi Villafañe, an Arhuaco environmental leader, pointed out that the approval of the Agreement is vital to effectively deal with conflicts of an environmental nature. The Pact will become a reality through five short-term actions:

Management policy and environmental information.

Accompaniment strategy for environmental defenders.

Expansion of citizen participation in environmental decisions.

Support for the creation and strengthening of citizen oversight bodies.

Information system on socio-environmental conflict

It seemed important to me to bring up this treaty, given the conditions of environmental sustainability of the ecosystems of the department of Chocó, although it is true that, given its comparative advantages due to its strategic geographical position, conflicts will surely arise due to the exploitation of its natural resources by multinational companies of their minerals and future of their water wealth.

On the other hand, notwithstanding, the debates that were raised in the Colombian Congress by the sectors of opposition to the government, we have not given the transcendental importance at the time because, in its essence, what is established in the Pact of Escazú has to to do with the protection of the right of each person, of present and future generations, to live in a healthy environment and to their sustainable development; and allows the protection and safety of environmental defenders.