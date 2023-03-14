Home News The Espoch incorporates new equipment and tools for the faculty of natural resources
The Espoch incorporates new equipment and tools for the faculty of natural resources

The Espoch continues with the technological and machinery modernization in its different faculties. On this occasion, the Renewable Natural Resources race that works at the Tunshi Experimental Station received 24 agricultural and forestry teams.

In a symbolic event, authorities of the institution delivered the machinery and equipment.

Among the equipment delivered are: water pumps, saws, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, air compressors, stationary pumps for spraying, pressure washers and welders, which will be very useful for the development of practices and work of the students of the career.

The main objective of this initiative is to provide students and workers at Espoch with state-of-the-art tools and machines that allow them to carry out all the activities at the experimental station. The authorities of the Faculty of Natural Resources indicated that the delivery of this equipment is an important step in the modernization and equipment of the faculties and experimental stations of Espoch. A sample of the Institution’s commitment to provide quality education to its students.

