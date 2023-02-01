Home News The father of the dead baby in a Valledupar motel turned himself in
News

The father of the dead baby in a Valledupar motel turned himself in

by admin
The father of the dead baby in a Valledupar motel turned himself in

This Wednesday morning, Humberto Manuel Olivella, father of the Dead baby in a Valledupa motelr, turned himself in before the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office to answer for an arrest warrant against him.

The defendant appeared in the company of his lawyer Fredy Gutiérrez, who explained that he had evidence to show that Olivella “It is not absolutely responsible for the death of the minor.”

Olivella is required for the crimes of homicide, kidnapping and sexual abuse for the events that occurred on January 1.

News in development…

See also  The Provincial Party Committee held a meeting of the Standing Committee to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech to study the work of counterpart assistance in Tibet's epidemic prevention and control and flood control. Liu Guozhong presided over the meeting-Comprehensive News_China Business Network News

You may also like

The electric car market accelerates in Europe

Bishop of Istmina-Tadó pronounces on the case of...

Humberto Olivella, father of the girl who died...

In quick action, Police recovered $5 million stolen...

Xi Jinping emphasized accelerating the construction of a...

Antioquia: Mincultura is asked to recover Rionegro heritage...

Guarantee the “real gold and silver” of enterprise...

see when and where to see it

Nantong Changbei community launched the activity of “making...

Splicing began for the delivery of the Matecaña

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy