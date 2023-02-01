This Wednesday morning, Humberto Manuel Olivella, father of the Dead baby in a Valledupa motelr, turned himself in before the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office to answer for an arrest warrant against him.

The defendant appeared in the company of his lawyer Fredy Gutiérrez, who explained that he had evidence to show that Olivella “It is not absolutely responsible for the death of the minor.”

Olivella is required for the crimes of homicide, kidnapping and sexual abuse for the events that occurred on January 1.

News in development…