The Fifth Meeting of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress Concludes, Land Management Regulations and Other Decisions Adopted

Fifth Meeting of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress Concludes in Autonomous Region

On September 22, the fifth meeting of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) of the Autonomous Region came to a close at the Guangxi People’s Hall. The meeting was presided over by Liu Ning, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Director of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Autonomous Region. Liu Ning delivered a speech highlighting the importance of implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on thematic education and translating the results of this education into practical actions that promote the development of Guangxi.

A total of 71 members of the Standing Committee attended the meeting, meeting the quorum requirement.

During the meeting, several important regulations were approved by the committee. These include the land management regulations of the Autonomous Region, amendments to the Nanning Municipal Electric Bicycle Management Regulations, regulations prohibiting indiscriminate excavation of sand, stone, soil, and mineral resources by the Guilin Municipal Government, regulations on the protection and inheritance of Red Army’s Long March Red Resources on the Xiangjiang River by the Guilin Municipal Government, motor vehicle parking management regulations in Fangchenggang City, performance management regulations in Qinzhou City, performance management regulations in Yulin City, regulations on the protection of intangible cultural heritage in Baise City, urban underground pipeline management regulations in Hezhou City, and regulations banning straw open burning and promoting comprehensive utilization in Hezhou City. Additionally, the meeting adopted the report on the review results of several bills submitted for deliberation by the Presidium of the First Session of the 14th NPC of the Autonomous Region, as well as the report on representative qualifications of individual representatives. The meeting also approved personnel appointments and removals.

Following the completion of the voting matters, Liu Ning emphasized the importance of implementing the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the work arrangements of the Autonomous Region Party Committee. He stressed the need to consolidate and deepen the results of thematic education and establish long-term mechanisms. Liu Ning also called for the continuation of democratic life meetings to rectify problems and urged city and county people’s congresses and their standing committees to regard the launch of the second batch of thematic education as an important political task. The aim is to build a strong foundation for continuous learning, improvement, and promotion of efficient cadres. Liu Ning also emphasized the need to respond to and solve urgent problems faced by the masses through the effective use of the NPC deputies liaison station platform.

The meeting concluded by emphasizing the importance of implementing Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, ensuring the party’s leadership over legislative work, practicing people’s democracy throughout the legislative process, strengthening key areas and emerging areas through local legislation, expanding public participation in legislation, improving legislation quality and effectiveness, and assisting in the high-quality economic and social development of the region.

Deputy directors of the Standing Committee of the Autonomous Region People’s Congress, including Fang Chunming, Zhang Xiaoqin, Huang Weijing, Lu Xianbian, Yang Jinghua, Liu Youming, Zhou Jiabin, and Secretary-General Li Dongxing were all present at the meeting. Vice Chairman of the Autonomous Region Yang Weilin, Chief Procurator of the People’s Procuratorate of the Autonomous Region Mao Zhonghua, and heads of relevant departments such as the Autonomous Region Supervisory Committee and the Autonomous Region Higher People’s Court also attended.

After the meeting, the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress of the Autonomous Region held a ceremony to issue letters of appointment and swear in the Constitution.

