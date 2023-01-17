Work together and work together to write a more brilliant chapter in the Central Plains in the new era

The first session of the 13th Provincial CPPCC successfully concluded

Kong Changsheng gave a speech, Lou Yangsheng and Wang Kai waited for the meeting to congratulate

On January 16, after the successful completion of various agendas, the first meeting of the 13th Henan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference closed in Zhengzhou.Photo by Henan Daily reporter Dong Liang, Du Xiaowei, and Cai Xunxiang

Henan Daily reporters Liu Yahui and Chen Xiaoping reported that on the afternoon of January 16, the First Session of the 13th Provincial Political Consultative Conference successfully completed various agendas and successfully concluded in the Provincial Hall of the People.

Kong Changsheng, chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Xie Yu’an, Dai Bohua, Huo Jinhua, Zhang Zhenyu, Liu Jiongtian, Zhu Huanran, vice-chairmen of the provincial CPPCC, and Wang Zhongshan, secretary-general, sat in the front row of the rostrum.

Liu Wei, Zhou Chunyan, Li Yingjie, and Cheng Zhiming, executive chairmen of the presidium of the first meeting of the 13th Provincial Political Consultative Conference, were also seated on the rostrum.

Lou Yangsheng, Wang Kai, Zhou Ji, Chen Shun, Jiang Ling, Qu Xiaoli, Wang Zhanying, Chen Xing, An Wei, Zhang Leiming, Zhao Jun, Li Ya, Ma Yi, Mu Weimin, Xu Jichao, Qiao Xinjiang, Li Gongle, He Jinping, Wu Guoding, Liu Yujiang, Song Zhenghui, Sun Yunfeng, Zhang Min, Zheng Haiyang, Hu Daocai, Duan Wenlong, Zu Leiming attended the meeting to congratulate and took a seat on the rostrum.

Wang Quanshu and other members of the presidium of the conference took their seats on the rostrum.

There were 879 members who were supposed to attend this meeting, but 780 actually attended, which complied with the relevant regulations.

The meeting voted and passed the resolution of the first meeting of the 13th Henan Provincial Committee of the CPPCC on the work report of the Standing Committee, the resolution of the first meeting of the 13th Henan Provincial Committee of the CPPCC on the report on the proposal work, the resolution of the 13th Henan Provincial Committee of the CPPCC The report of the Proposal Review Committee of the First Meeting of the Provincial Committee on the Review of the Proposals of the First Meeting of the Thirteenth CPPCC, and the Political Resolution of the First Meeting of the Thirteenth Henan Provincial Committee of the CPPCC.

Kong Changsheng pointed out in his speech that this meeting is an in-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the Communist Party of China.twentyGreat spirit, conscientiously implement the spirit of the 11th Provincial Party Congress and the 4th Plenary Session of the 11th Provincial Party Committee, anchor the “two guarantees”, implement the “Ten Strategies”, and strive to create a new situation in the modernization of Henan. held. During the meeting, Provincial Party Secretary Lou Yangsheng, Governor Wang Kai and other provincial leaders attended the opening meeting and closing meeting, participated in the group discussion of the members, listened to the speeches of the meeting, discussed and communicated with the members in depth, and talked about the modernization plan of Henan, which fully reflected the Attach great importance to the work of the CPPCC and carry forward the work style of democracy, truth-seeking and pragmatism. With a high sense of political responsibility and full enthusiasm for performing their duties, all committee members carefully reviewed various reports and documents, focused on promoting the modernization of our province, and put forward many high-level, in-depth, and warm opinions and suggestions. The political feelings of standing on the overall situation, caring about the overall situation, and caring about the people’s livelihood have demonstrated the vitality of the people’s democracy throughout the process. This is a conference to hold high the banner and gather strength, a conference to seek common development and contribute to a great cause, and a conference that is pragmatic, efficient and upright.

Kong Changsheng expressed his gratitude and respect to the chairman, vice chairman and all members of the 12th Provincial CPPCC who no longer served as the leadership of the Provincial CPPCC. He said that he must always keep in mind the original mission. Under the correct leadership of the Henan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and the solid foundation laid by the previous provincial CPPCC teams, unite the participating units of the CPPCC and the members of the CPPCC, know responsibilities, take responsibility, and Fulfilling responsibilities, we will never fail to live up to the trust of the organization and the high expectations of the majority of committee members.

Kong Changsheng emphasized that this year is the time to fully implement the CCP’stwentyThe first year of the great spirit is the crucial year to implement the deployment of the 11th Provincial Party Congress. We must use the party’s innovative theory to guide the work of the CPPCC, guide the work of the CPPCC with the mission and tasks of the party in the new era, deepen the work of the CPPCC with the concept of people’s democracy in the whole process, use the advantages of specialized consultation agencies to improve the performance of duties, and continuously create the development of the CPPCC. new situation.

We must show new responsibilities in holding high the great banner and firming the correct political direction.Consciously use Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the Communist Party of ChinatwentyThe great spirit unifies thinking, fully implements General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on strengthening and improving the work of the CPPCC, strengthens political determination from a deep understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, draws ideological motivation from the party’s innovative theory, and effectively strengthens “Four Consciousnesses”, “Four Confidences” and “Two Maintenances”. Keep in mind that “the CPPCC is a political organization”, adhere to the party’s overall leadership over the work of the CPPCC, continue to strengthen the party building of the CPPCC system, and always perform functions and work under the strong leadership of the Henan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China to ensure the correct political direction of the CPPCC.

We must show new achievements in making practical efforts and fully serving the overall situation of the center.Adhere to the party’s call for the CPPCC to take action, the party’s request for the CPPCC to implement it, and keep an eye on the CCPtwentyThe major strategies, important measures, and key tasks determined by the CPC Central Committee will keep a close eye on the strategic direction, strategic focus, and strategic path set by the 11th Provincial Party Congress, with the “big country” in mind to perform their duties well, and focus on the “provincial important” Make contributions, find the right entry point, select the right combination point, give full play to the role of specialized consultation agencies, carefully select topics and solve problems, conduct in-depth investigations and research, and conduct in-depth consultations and interactions. Good strategy, in the “seeking out the color” to encourage, and strive to promote the grand cause of modernization of Henan.

We must show a new look in lengthening the radius of unity and broadly gathering joint forces of struggle. Grasp the characteristics of the CPPCC’s many sectors, diverse classes, and diverse appeals, and perform the important function of building consensus around the biggest politics of the people’s hearts, build “important positions” more firmly, build “important platforms” wider, and “important channels” “Build more smoothly, strengthen ideological and political leadership on sensitive points, risk points, and concerns, continuously expand the “circle of friends” and draw a larger “concentric circle”, and guide all parties and organizations and people from all walks of life to work with the central and provincial Party committees Walking in the same direction, consolidating and developing the vivid situation of thinking in one place, exerting energy in one place, and twisting into one rope.

We must show new results in adhering to the supremacy of the people and continuously improving people’s livelihood and well-being. Fulfill the value pursuit of the CPPCC for the people, focus on continuously satisfying the people’s needs for a better life and promoting the improvement of people’s livelihood, and use various platforms of “negotiable matters” to focus on employment, education, medical care, elderly care, environmental protection, etc. The people are anxious about problems and grass-roots governance problems, and turn the “problem list” reflected by the masses into the “duty performance list” of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Suggestions for the people’s benefit, discussion of politics to solve the people’s difficulties, and supervision to share the people’s worries, assist the party committee and the government to make the most of the people Do things of concern well, so that the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security will be more substantial, more secure, and more sustainable.

We must show a new look in continuous innovation and comprehensive improvement of our ability to perform our duties. Inherit and carry forward the good experience and good practices that have been effective in the work of the CPPCC in our province, further broaden the thinking and innovate methods, accurately grasp the connotation requirements of the people’s democracy in the whole process, give full play to the effectiveness of the “smart CPPCC”, and strengthen the functions of institutionalization, standardization, and proceduralization Construction, improve the level of in-depth consultation and interaction, full expression of opinions, and extensive consensus building, improve the mechanism of democratic supervision and committee members contacting the masses in different sectors, effectively improve the ability and style of the “two teams”, strengthen the coordination and linkage of the CPPCC system in the province, and use more ideas Idea innovation, more system and mechanism innovation, more work carrier innovation, and more method and method innovation promote the performance of duties to be fully new and outstanding.

Kong Changsheng pointed out that the great cause of the party and the country in the new era has broad prospects, and the goal of modernizing Henan with “two guarantees” is inspiring. Let us unite more closely around the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and under the strong leadership of the Henan Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China, we will work together and work together to build a society in an all-round way. Make new and greater contributions to the socialist modernization of Henan and write a more brilliant chapter of the Central Plains in the new era.

The conference closed with the majestic national anthem.