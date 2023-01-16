On the morning of January 15, the first meeting of the 14th Jiangsu Provincial People’s Congress was grandly opened in Nanjing. Xin Changxing, executive chairman of the presidium of the conference and secretary of the provincial party committee, presided over the conference. Xu Kunlin, governor of the province, made a government work report to the conference on behalf of the provincial people’s government.

Jiangsu TV reporter Gao Yan reported: “This is the Great Hall of Jiangsu. The First Session of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress was grandly opened today. The representatives of the Provincial People’s Congress performed their sacred duties in accordance with the law, united and led the people of the province, and unswervingly followed the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping. Go forward and work hard to fully promote the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangsu, better shoulder the new mission, and write a new chapter.”

The executive chairman of the meeting was Xin Changxing, Xu Kunlin, Deng Xiuming, Li Xiaomin, Fan Jinlong, Wang Yanwen, Xu Zhongzi, Ma Qiulin, Liu Handong, Wei Guoqiang, Qu Futian and Chen Mengmeng, the executive chairmen of the presidium of the conference.

The 14th Provincial People’s Congress currently has 802 deputies, and 779 deputies attended this meeting, meeting the quorum. At 9 o’clock in the morning, Nobunaga star announced the opening of the conference. All stood up and sang the national anthem of the People’s Republic of China.

Xin Changxing said that the whole province adheres to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, thoroughly implements the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on Jiangsu’s work, and concentrates on promoting China in an all-round way. At the critical moment of Jiangsu’s new practice of modern modernization, the first session of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress was grandly opened, which is a major event in the political life of the people of the province. The main task of this meeting is to, under the leadership of the Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, conscientiously perform the functions and powers of the Provincial People’s Congress entrusted by the Constitution and laws, review and summarize the 2022 and the past five years of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the Provincial Government, the Provincial Court, and the Provincial Procuratorate. Work, determine the goals and tasks of the province’s economic, political, cultural, social and ecological civilization construction in 2023, review and pass relevant laws and regulations, elect our province to attend the 14th National People’s Congress, and elect a new Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress Personnel and leaders of “one government and two courts” are selected through the special committee members of the new Provincial People’s Congress. The success of this conference will help mobilize the people of the province to unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, firmly support the “two establishments”, resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, and comprehensively promote China‘s It is of great significance to carry out the new practice of modernized Jiangsu and better “take up a new mission and write a new chapter”. It is hoped that all delegates, with a high sense of responsibility to the party and the people, will fully promote democracy, perform their duties in accordance with the law, establish a good meeting style, successfully complete various tasks, and ensure that a democratic unity, truth-seeking and pragmatic, pioneering and progressive congress will be held.

On behalf of the Provincial People’s Government, Xu Kunlin made a government work report to the conference. The report is divided into four parts: 1. Review of work in the past five years; 2. Goals and main tasks for the next five years; 3. Key tasks in 2023; 4. Comprehensively strengthen the government’s own construction.

Xu Kunlin said that Jiangsu carries the deep concern and ardent expectations of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee. Entering the new era, the general secretary personally drew a grand blueprint for us to build a new Jiangsu that is “strong, rich, beautiful and high-quality”; as we embark on a new journey, he also entrusted us with the glorious mission of “strive to be an example, strive to be a demonstration, and be at the forefront”. Over the past five years, we have adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, comprehensively implemented the spirit of the 19th and 20th National Congresses of the Party, regarded the spirit of the important speeches of the General Secretary’s inspection of Jiangsu as the fundamental basis for Jiangsu’s development, and implemented the spirit of General Secretary The important instructions require that as a major political task, in accordance with the decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee, the State Council and the requirements of the provincial party committee, adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, adhere to leading high-quality development with new development concepts, persist in unswerving reform and innovation, and efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control And economic and social development, coordinate development and security, build a well-off society at a high level in an all-round way, successfully complete the “13th Five-Year Plan”, successfully implement the “14th Five-Year Plan”, and achieve the goals of the current government. The average annual growth of the province’s GDP is about 5.5%, which is expected to exceed 12 trillion yuan, crossing four trillion yuan. The per capita disposable income of residents has increased by 42.3% in five years, reaching 49,800 yuan. Ecological and environmental protection has taken place fundamentally. The construction of a culturally strong province has jumped to a new level, and the modernization of “strong, rich, beautiful and high” has taken a solid step in the modernization of Jiangsu. The year 2022 that has just passed is an extremely important year in the history of the party and the country. The whole province focuses on welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully implements the major requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safe development”, and earnestly takes on the role of “bravely leading the way” Great responsibility, do a good job in the work of “six stability” and “six guarantees”, go all out to stabilize the economic fundamentals, unremittingly protect and improve people’s livelihood, resolutely guard the bottom line of safe development, and the economic operation has shown a continuous recovery, stabilization and improvement . The achievements of the past five years have not been easy and are worth cherishing. The achievement is rooted in the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party, and the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. We are also soberly aware that the economic and social development of our province still faces many difficulties and challenges. We have taken a series of measures to solve them.

Xu Kunlin pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China issued a great call for unity and struggle for the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country and the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Jiangsu plays an important role in the overall development of the country. It has multiple national strategies, a solid industrial foundation, rich scientific and educational resources, a good business environment, and a huge market. It has the foundation, conditions, responsibility and obligation to bravely embark on the new journey. Take the lead and walk in the forefront. We must keep the “two overall situations” in mind, keep in mind the “big country”, consciously use the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party to unify our thinking, will, and actions, and consciously put Jiangsu’s modernization construction in the overall strategic situation of the party and the country to examine and plan , closely follow General Secretary Xi Jinping to forge ahead on a new journey and make achievements in a new era, so that Chinese-style modernization can fully display a considerable realistic picture in Jiangsu. The overall requirements for government work in the next five years are: Adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and conscientiously implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on Jiangsu’s work and the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council , carry forward the great spirit of party building, keep in mind the “three musts”, adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, actively serve the country to build a new development pattern, focus on promoting high-quality development, and unswervingly deepen Reform, expansion and opening up, solidly promote common prosperity, comprehensively improve the level of security development, strive to promote the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangsu on the new journey, take on the new mission and write a new chapter with practical actions and actual results. Focusing on the major policies determined by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in accordance with the overall deployment made by the 14th Provincial Party Congress and the 3rd Plenary Session of the 14th Provincial Party Committee, we must focus on promoting high-quality development and serve the country at a higher level to build a new development pattern; Efforts should be made to strengthen the support of talents in modernization construction, and greater efforts should be made to promote self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology; efforts should be made to promote common prosperity and create a high-quality life more effectively; efforts should be made to promote green and low-carbon development and improve the quality of the ecological environment with higher standards; Better meet the spiritual and cultural needs of the people; focus on promoting safe development, and more effectively maintain social harmony and stability.

Xu Kunlin pointed out that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is necessary to stick to the word stability and seek progress while maintaining stability, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, better coordinate development and security, focus on stabilizing growth, employment, and prices, and make every effort to promote economic operation to take the lead in overall improvement. It fully demonstrates Jiangsu’s responsibility of “walking ahead, taking the lead, and making more contributions”. The main expected goals for economic and social development this year are: economic growth of about 5%, general public budget revenue growth of about 5.5%, consumer price growth of about 3%, per capita disposable income of residents basically in sync with economic growth, and 1.2 million new urban jobs. , the surveyed urban unemployment rate is about 5%, the quality of foreign trade import and export and the actual use of foreign capital are improving steadily, the energy consumption per unit of regional GDP is down by about 4.5%, and the grain output remains basically stable. Focus on ten aspects of work: actively expand effective demand, accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system, promote the construction of a strong province with high-quality scientific and educational talents, solidly promote the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, further promote coordinated regional development, make greater efforts to promote reform and opening up, and effectively strengthen the ecological environment. Civilization construction, vigorously promote the development of cultural undertakings and cultural industries, continue to do a good job in improving people’s livelihood security, and actively and steadily prevent and resolve risks and challenges. The current epidemic prevention and control has entered a new stage. It is necessary to do a better job in epidemic prevention and control in a more scientific, precise and efficient manner, focus on “health protection and severe disease prevention”, ensure a smooth transition and social order stability, and make every effort to protect the safety and health of the people. This year also arranged 13 categories of 55 practical matters of people’s livelihood, implemented list management, project-based promotion, and node-based scheduling, so that the people can enjoy more visible and tangible benefits.

Xu Kunlin finally said that we must have the courage to reform and innovate, strengthen our responsibilities, make our thinking, ability, and actions keep up with the requirements of the Party Central Committee, the pace of the times, and the needs of business development, and vigorously promote political construction, service-oriented government construction, and law-based government. Construction, learning-oriented government construction, clean government construction, and work style construction, earnestly shoulder the responsibilities and missions entrusted by the party and the people, and strive to deliver a new era answer sheet that lives up to the trust of the General Secretary and the expectations of the people of Jiangsu.

Lou Qinjian, deputy director of the Financial and Economic Committee of the National People’s Congress, Li Xueyong, chairman of the Education, Science, Culture and Health Committee of the National People’s Congress, Zhang Lianzhen, deputy director of the Education, Science, Health and Sports Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Jiang Dingzhi, deputy director of the Proposal Committee of the National People’s Political Consultative Conference, provincial leaders Zhang Yizhen, Shen Ying, Zhang Aijun, Han Liming , Hui Jianlin, Cao Lubao, Liu Jianyang, Chu Yonghong, Ma Xin, Chen Xingying, Hu Guangjie, Xia Xinmin, Fang Wei, Yang Yue, Hong Huimin, Yan Li, Hu Jinbo, Zhou Jiye, Wang Rongping, Hu Gang, Yao Xiaodong, troops stationed in the Soviet Union, the Provincial Court, Provincial Procuratorate, Provincial Armed Police Corps leaders Zhang Guocheng, Cheng Xiaojian, Xia Daohu, Liu Hua, Shi Shitai, He Songli, Jiang Jing, Nanjing City leaders Chen Zhichang, Long Xiang, old comrades Liang Baohua, Xu Zhonglin, Li Quanlin, Zhang Weiguo, Jiang Hongkun, Ding Jiemin, Shi Heping , Gong Pixiang, Zhao Peng, Wang Hongmin, Li Yaoguang, member of the provincial government party group, Chen Jiangang, secretary general of the provincial government, and Huang Jipeng, secretary general of the Provincial CPPCC, were seated on the rostrum.

The meeting voted and passed the election method for the first meeting of the 14th Jiangsu Provincial People’s Congress, the decision on the number of members of the Standing Committee of the 14th Jiangsu Provincial People’s Congress, the establishment of a special committee for the 14th Jiangsu Provincial People’s Congress The committee’s decision and the method for the approval of the members of the special committees of the 14th Jiangsu Provincial People’s Congress.

According to the agenda of the meeting, the conference issued the provincial government’s report on the implementation of Jiangsu’s 2022 national economic and social development plan and the draft of the 2023 national economic and social development plan and related drafts, the implementation of Jiangsu’s 2022 budget and the 2023 budget draft The report and related drafts, and the motion and related explanations of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress on submitting for review the “Regulations on Medical Security of Jiangsu Province (Draft)” are submitted for review and deliberation.

All members attending the first meeting of the 13th Provincial CPPCC; members of the Standing Committee of the 13th Provincial People’s Congress, comrades in charge of various working agencies of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, members of the provincial government, comrades in charge of the Provincial Supervisory Committee, Provincial Court, and Provincial Procuratorate were invited to attend General Assembly.

(Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation, Financial Media News Center Reporter/Zhou Ming, Gao Yan, Wang Jin, Zang Xining, Luo Congyi, Liu Kun, Yang Shisheng, Hao Meng, Cao Peng Photography/Editor Wu Sheng/Zhang Meng)