The Forest Service on the trail of the arsonists in Sardinia – News

Investigations by the Forestry Corps are complex but, especially for the fires in Muravera, in southern Sardinia, there is an investigative track that could soon lead to the identification of those responsible for the fires that devastated several farms and sowed terror even among tourists on the beaches of Costa Rei.

Investigations that are also going on for the other fires, from Sulcis to Baronia passing through Quartu Sant’Elena. Inspectors are sifting through all the information gleaned from witnesses and images captured by surveillance cameras of homes and businesses.

We start from what was found in the Forestry inspections after the reclamation. From the type of triggers and their arrangement, we try to reconstruct the modes of action of those on fire by comparing them with previous episodes. Mouths sewn in the Forestry Corps: the secrecy of the investigation is involved. But the investigations, as demonstrated by the close collaboration between the Cagliari and Nuoro investigative unit and the use of sophisticated technological tools for the analysis of the traces left by the arsonists, continue without sparing personnel, means and energies.

