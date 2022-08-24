Since late July, the southern region has experienced the longest duration, the widest range of influence, and the highest average intensity of high-temperature and low-rain weather since 1961. The rapid development of drought, superimposed high temperature and heat damage has posed a serious threat to autumn grain production, and the situation of agricultural drought resistance and disaster reduction is severe. . On August 22, the four departments of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Water Resources, the Ministry of Emergency Management, and the China Meteorological Administration jointly issued an emergency notice, requiring the relevant areas to do a good job in disaster prevention and mitigation, and go all out to win the battle against high temperature and heat damage. Drought seizes the autumn grain harvest and defends the war.

At present, the large-scale high temperature weather in the south is still continuing. As of August 23, the Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a high temperature red warning for 12 consecutive days. Affected by the continuous high temperature and little rain, many regions such as the Yangtze River Basin have experienced meteorological drought, some areas have reached extreme drought, and forest fires have occurred.

The General Office of National Defense and the Department of Emergency Management organized a special video conference on flood control, drought, drought and typhoon on the 23rd, emphasizing that in the response to the high temperature and drought in the Yangtze River Basin, the protection of the people’s domestic water and the irrigation of autumn grain should be the top priority of drought relief work. , materials and equipment, etc., to fully support the arid areas, and organize personnel to do emergency water pulling and water delivery when necessary.

On August 23, the National Disaster Reduction Committee and the Ministry of Emergency Management launched a national level IV disaster relief emergency response to the recent severe drought in Hubei, and dispatched a working group to the disaster area to check the disaster situation on the spot, and to guide and assist local governments to do disaster relief such as basic living assistance for the affected people. Work.

On August 22, the Fire and Rescue Bureau of the Ministry of Emergency Management held a video dispatch meeting for drought relief and disaster relief, requiring the fire and rescue teams in drought areas to form a “drought relief and people’s livelihood” team to closely follow the development of the drought, take the initiative to request tasks, serve meticulously, and do my best. Good drought relief work. According to statistics, from July 1 to August 22, the national fire rescue team dispatched a total of 8,534 fire rescue personnel and 2,229 vehicles in the drought relief operation, providing 320,000 people drinking water and delivering 26,200 tons of water; participating in 652 farmland drought relief operations. Since then, 289,000 tons of farmland water has been transported.

The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said that it is necessary to further improve the technical guidance for fighting disasters and achieving a bumper harvest, and to do a good job in scientific guidance services for fighting disasters and ensuring autumn grain. It is necessary to guide the good use of socialized service subsidy funds and one-time subsidies for grain farmers, support the implementation of measures such as “one spray and multiple promotions” for autumn grains, and do a good job in the dispatch and transportation of materials needed for disaster relief and post-disaster production recovery to meet the needs of agricultural production and disaster relief.

According to the meteorological drought monitoring on August 23, southern Jiangsu, southern Anhui, southwestern Henan, most of Hubei, most of Zhejiang, most of Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, most of Guizhou, Chongqing, most of Sichuan, southeastern Shaanxi, and Gansu There are moderate to severe meteorological droughts in the southeast and central and eastern Tibet, with local extreme droughts. It is estimated that in the next three days, there will be 10 mm to 25 mm of precipitation in the western part of Huanghuai, southern Jiangsu and Anhui, and western Sichuan Basin, which is beneficial to the mitigation of meteorological drought, but most other areas will still maintain high temperature and little rain, and meteorological drought will continue to develop.

The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that from August 24, the high temperature in the south will gradually ease in stages. At 18:00 on August 23, the high temperature warning of the Central Meteorological Observatory dropped from red to orange, and the high temperature in Jianghan and Jianghuai was basically lifted from the 24th.

Chen Tao, chief forecaster of the Central Meteorological Observatory, analyzed that in the next 3 to 4 days, the cold air in the north will become more active, and the high temperature weather in the south will generally shrink in scope and weaken in intensity. However, there are obvious differences in the relief time and degree of high temperature in different regions. Among them, the Jianghuai and Jianghan regions will be relieved first from the 24th to the 25th, and the high temperature weather in the Jiangnan region will gradually ease after the 26th and 27th. Currently, the eastern part of Sichuan with the most severe high temperature , The Chongqing area may ease after the 29th and 30th. “For a period of time in the future, the precipitation in the area from the Sichuan Basin to the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River will still be low.” Chen Tao said.