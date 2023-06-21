The great failures in the government’s legislative agenda

THE MAIN The Government’s commitment in the second period of this legislature were the health, pension and labor reforms, which, with the exception of the latter, were approved in the first debate and, therefore, advance to the next one. However, in the rest of the package of projects there are major setbacks that are seen due to the collapse that occurred due to the lack of processing of several key initiatives such as the law of submission to justice.

The project of first necessity for the National Government and the peace that it proposes is the one that corresponds to the latter, the law of submission to justice of the multi-crime gangs.

As is known, President Gustavo Petro seeks to simultaneously carry out different negotiation processes with the illegal armed groups, on the one hand, with the guerrillas, one of a political nature in the case of the ELN, the Second Marquetalia and the General Staff. Central; and on the other, for the submission to justice of groups like the ‘Clan del Golfo’ and the ‘Pachenca’.

According to the National Government, at least a dozen multi-crime organizations have expressed interest in starting a process of submission to justice, however, the talks have not started due to the lack of the aforementioned law where this process should be regulated.

The bill for submission to justice is in the First Committee of the Senate, where it had a positive presentation for the first debate by Ariel Ávila, but it was not discussed due to lack of consensus due to criticism, among others from the Attorney General, who finds that could end up benefiting drug traffickers.

It is for this reason that the Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, will have to file this project again so that it can be discussed as of next July 20.

On the other hand, the project presented by the Minister of Justice seeking the humanization and modernization of the prison system also collapsed. With this, the National Government intends a different model that aims at the resocialization of the inmate and also to improve the efficiency of the penal system.

However, this project generated great controversy in the Congress of the Republic and in society because many considered that it could mean a massive release from prison. It was not even seen with good eyes that behaviors such as lack of food and incest ceased to be a crime.

In addition, the Attorney General and the Attorney General’s Office expressed concern about several of its aspects.

The initiative is in the First Commission of the Chamber, where the paper for the first debate was not even debated. It has been known that the Government will insist on filing this project as of next July 20.

In the same way, the labor reform could collapse. At the close of this edition, it was pending to begin its discussion in the Seventh Commission of the Chamber, after postponing the start time twice due to the lack of a quorum. One of the reasons was that several of the parliamentarians were participating in the marches against the national government.

It should be remembered that the previous week the paper for the first debate on the labor reform was endorsed. However, everything indicates that, due to the lack of consensus due to the positions found by the scope of the project, it will not be approved and, therefore, it will collapse.

political reform

In the first period, the year before the legislature that has just ended, the Government bet on tax reform, as well as political reform, among others.

For its part, the tax was approved, just like the political reform in its first round, although the latter was surrounded by discussions on issues such as the closed list and one hundred percent state financing of campaigns.

However, last March, when the discussion of the political reform had to be resumed in its second round, the Government had to withdraw the project due to the lack of consensus on the different benches.

Reason why, it is still expected that the Government insist on this project in the second legislature.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

