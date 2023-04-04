Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 3rd Topic: The highlights of the 3rd Consumer Expo are previewed to release positive signals to boost consumption

Xinhua News Agency reporters Xie Xiyao and Wu Maohui

The exhibition area increased by 20% compared with the previous one, more than 3,100 well-known brands from more than 60 countries and regions participated in the exhibition, and nearly 30 global CEOs of the world‘s top 500 companies or industry leaders participated in the conference offline… The reporter came from the State Council Information Office on the 3rd At the press conference held, it was learned that the third China International Consumer Goods Fair, which will be held in Haikou City, Hainan Province from April 10th to 15th, has entered the final sprint stage of various preparatory work, and it is expected that all indicators will exceed The second session released a positive signal to boost consumer confidence and promote high-level opening up.

Sheng Qiuping, vice minister of the Ministry of Commerce, said that the third Consumer Expo is the first major international exhibition held after the smooth transition of my country’s epidemic prevention and control. The success of this Consumer Expo will help further optimize consumption supply and boost consumer confidence; it will help fully demonstrate the achievements of the Hainan Free Trade Port, and showcase the business environment and cooperation opportunities of the Free Trade Port; it will help promote high-level opening up, Share the opportunity of China‘s large market with the world and provide impetus for global economic recovery.

“People from all walks of life at home and abroad have responded positively, and it is expected that all indicators will exceed the second session.” Sheng Qiuping said.

He introduced that the exhibition area of ​​the third consumer expo increased by 20% compared with the previous one, and more than 3,100 well-known brands from more than 60 countries and regions participated in the exhibition; Italy was the guest country of this consumer expo, with 147 participating brands, The exhibition area is about 1,800 square meters, an increase of about 1 times compared with the previous one; it has been confirmed that political leaders and heads of international organizations from 7 countries will attend the meeting, and nearly 30 global CEOs of the world‘s top 500 companies or leading companies in the industry will participate in the meeting offline; 30 Provincial, regional and municipal trading delegations will participate in the exhibition, and buyers and professional visitors are expected to exceed 50,000. During the exhibition, more than 100 forums, seminars, results releases, trade negotiations, investment promotions and other activities will be held.

Ni Qiang, vice governor of Hainan Province, said that the core indicators such as the number of participating countries and regions, the number of brands, and the number of buyers in this consumer expo have all improved, showing that the brand influence of the exhibition, the level of offline internationalization, and the service level have been improved. The four characteristics of “three promotions and one safety” include the level of security and the full assurance of a safe and orderly exhibition.

“This year’s Consumer Expo will focus on consumption, highlight quality, and focus on the international market. It aims to create a global display and trading platform for consumer products, which will play an important role in restoring and expanding consumption and meeting people’s needs for a better life.” Sheng Qiuping said.

Sheng Qiuping introduced that this year’s Consumer Expo has gathered more than 3,100 high-quality consumer brands from all over the world. Many international leading brands in sub-sectors will participate in the exhibition for the first time, and a large number of domestic boutique and time-honored products will also be exhibited intensively.

It is worth mentioning that this year’s Consumer Expo will not only have its first show and exhibition, but also for consumers to try for the first time, and strive to create a global consumer trend vane. According to preliminary statistics, more than 1,000 products from more than 300 brands will make their debut in this Consumer Expo, which is a substantial increase compared to the previous two sessions.

The reporter learned from the meeting that in 2022, Hainan’s imports of consumer goods will exceed 40 billion yuan, accounting for about one-third of its total imports, more than 20 percentage points higher than the national average. In the first quarter of this year, the duty-free sales of Hainan’s outlying islands reached 16.9 billion yuan, an increase of 18% year-on-year. How to make better use of Hainan’s regional advantages and the role of the Consumer Expo platform to further expand the import of high-quality consumer goods?

Sheng Qiuping said that the international exhibition area of ​​this consumer expo covers 80,000 square meters, and more than 2,000 consumer brands from more than 60 countries and regions participated in the exhibition. Many foreign companies participating in the Consumer Expo took advantage of the Hainan Free Trade Port policy to open stores and factories in Hainan, and some companies set up regional headquarters here to introduce more high-quality consumer goods to China through Hainan. During this Consumer Expo, a number of duty-free companies will carry out on-site negotiation and procurement activities, and many duty-free shops on outlying islands will also launch a series of preferential measures. In the next step, it is necessary to make better use of the superimposed effect of the “platform + policy” of the Consumer Expo and the outlying island tax exemption, further expand the import of high-quality consumer goods, and better meet the needs of the people for a better life.

The release of the superimposed effect of the Hainan Free Trade Port policy and the RCEP agreement has also injected vitality into the enrichment of my country’s high-quality commodity imports. Zhang Bin, director of the Hainan Provincial Department of Commerce, said that 10 RCEP member countries other than China participated in this year’s Consumer Expo. Among them, Japan’s exhibition area and number of brands both rank first among RCEP member countries.

In particular, the matching of buyers and exhibitors is highlighted, and domestic and foreign buyers are invited to negotiate purchases through multiple channels, which is also a major feature of this year’s consumer expo.

According to Zhang Bin, buyers from 35 countries and regions will come to the conference to purchase, and the number of overseas buyers will exceed 2,000; buyers are more professional, covering more than 10 major supermarkets, e-commerce, retail trade, and duty-free operations. field; the quality of supply and demand docking is higher. The list of exhibitors has been released in advance to collect the docking needs of buyers. A special negotiation area will be set up at the exhibition site. Activities such as cross-border supply and demand docking meetings will also be held to further enhance the sense of acquisition of exhibitors and buyers. and experience.