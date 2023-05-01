The “Hong Kong Motors Northward” plan will accept applications from next month|Hong Kong_Sina Finance_Sina.com

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government announced on the 1st the implementation arrangements for the “Hong Kong Motors Northbound” plan: from 9 am on June 1, 2023, qualified Hong Kong private cars will be accepted to apply for the “Hong Kong Motors Northbound” plan, and will be allowed to apply for the “Hong Kong Motors Northbound” plan from 0:00 on July 1st, 2023. Approved Hong Kong private cars travel between Hong Kong and Guangdong Province via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Port.

A spokesman for the HKSAR government said that in order to ensure the orderly implementation of the “Hong Kong car going northward” plan, the Guangdong provincial government and the Hong Kong SAR government agreed to set a cap on the number of applications accepted at the initial stage of the plan, and the allocation will be made by computerized lottery. After the opening of applications, 200 applications will be accepted per working day in the first week, and 300 applications will be accepted per working day from the second week onwards. Afterwards, the application situation will be reviewed and the number of accepted applications will be gradually increased.

The Guangdong Provincial Government has announced on the same day the “Hong Kong car going north” management measures. According to the management method, as long as the Hong Kong car owner is at least 18 years old and holds a Hong Kong and Macau Resident Travel Permit to the Mainland, he must register and hold a Hong Kong motor vehicle (a non-operating vehicle with a length of less than 6 meters and no more than 8 seats including the driver) under his name. Small passenger cars), you can apply for a temporary entry motor vehicle license. It is estimated that about 450,000 motor vehicle owners in Hong Kong will enjoy this policy dividend.According to Xinhua News Agency

