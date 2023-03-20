After breaking the 6-month winless streak, Valledupar continued on the victorious path and defeated Boca Juniors de Cali 1-0 on Sunday afternoon in a match valid for date 8 of the 2023-I Promotion Tournament.

A solitary goal from Vallenato striker Misael Martínez, 21 minutes into the second half, was enough for the Verdiblanco team to add their second consecutive victory at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium.

The match was marked by the return of the fans to the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium after the Verdiblanco club will pay a 4-date penalty filed by Dimayor as a result of the bad behavior of part of his fans in the match on the 14th date of the second semester. of the 2022 Promotion Tournament.

The public returned to Armando Maestre in B matches, after 6 months. / PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

Martínez’s goal came after a series of rebounds in the area before the attacker turned and defined goalkeeper Jorge Serrano’s left-footed goalkeeper.

In the first part, the locals had a ‘waste festival’ without being able to open the scoring despite the multiple clear goal options in front of the Cali goal.

In the second half, two shots hit the posts warned the visit, which only clung to 0-0.

But “the pitcher goes into the water so much until it breaks”, and at 66′ the Verdiblanco ‘matador’ was in charge of scoring the winning goal.

The victory leaves Valledupar in tenth place in the standings, with the same points as eighth (Tigres), but with one game less.

The next day, the team from the capital of Cesar will visit Leones in the metropolitan stadium of the municipality of Itagüí.

The victory against Boca Juniors places Valledupar in 10th place in the Tournament./ JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

DATASHEET

Estadio: Armando Maestre Pavajeau Central: Yoorbis Sierra – La Guajira Date: 8 of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament. Valledupar: Weimar Asprilla, Gilbert Vine, David Alvarez, Kevin Rivas, Joan Cajares, Brian Sanchez, Jean Marcos Angulo, Wilberth Bravo, Jhonier Valencia, Juan Cantillo and Misael Martinez. Coach: Julian Barragan. Gol: Misael Martinez (66′) Boca: Juan Serrano, Juan Vergara, Jose Cabarcas, Klisman Cabrera, John Chaverra, Saramys Rodriguez, Hermes Angulo, Brian Bermudez, John Bird, Juan Nino and Jose Sanabria. Coach: Alexander Guerrero.

DATE 8

March, 19

Real Santander 2-0 Bogotá FC

Tigers FC 0-1 Lions FC

Estadio: Metropolitan Roof

Orsomarso SC 0-2 Real Cartagena

Estadio: Francisco Rivera

March 20

CEIF strength vs. Llaneros FC

Hour: 2 p.m. Estadio: Metropolitan Roof Television: WIN/ WIN+

Barranquilla FC vs. Patriots Boyacá

Hour: 4 p.m. Estadio: Romelio Martinez

Cucuta Deportivo vs. Sports Quindío

Hour: 4:05 p.m. Estadio: General Santander Television: WIN+

March 21st

Atlético FC vs. Cortuluá