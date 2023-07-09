The Hub project of the skills of the Abruzzo Region and Formez PA is underway

will be presented theJuly 11th at the Palazzo d’Avalos of Vast (CH), in the presence of the Minister of Public Administration, Paul Zangrillo, the Hub of skills, a system project by Formez PA on which the new course of unitary programming of the Abruzzo Region is based. At the conference entitled “The Abruzzo Region accompanies the territory in cohesion policies” will also participate Marcellus FlowersHead of Department of Public Administration and Extraordinary Commissioner of Formez PA.

The president of the Abruzzo Region will do the honors, Marcus Marsilius.

In summary The Skills Hub aims to give the right impetus to cohesion policies in order to spend quickly, and well, the huge resources of the new ERDF and ESF+ programming, which provides resources equal to 1.08 billion euros, and those of the new FSC national programming, through the creation of managerial skills and operational synergies of local authorities, considered both individually and through associative forms such as internal areas and functional urban areas.

The idea is to put in place training interventions aimed at developing a wealth of skills for those who work in administrations, as well as support actions for the PA, with the support of Formez PA, in this case in the role of technical support on issues of strengthening administrative capacity.

During the event, an institutional agreement will also be signed between the Abruzzo Region, Anci, Upi and Uncem Abruzzo, aimed at committing the respective bodies to collaborate for the analysis of needs, to highlight the real needs that will emerge from the Municipalities and provinces and to initiate new innovative collaborative practices. The Hub of skills is, in fact, a framework container for the improvement of the administrative capacity of the entire public sector of Abruzzo, starting from support for small Municipalities to accelerate the expenditure of structural funds, to arrive at territorial aggregations in the perspective of a network of widespread and shared skills.

This investment (based on FSC resources), lays the foundations for medium-long term action to train specialized skills useful for the 2021-2027 programming period and, in fact, represents one of the flagships of the new cycle of programming promoted by the members of the European Commission precisely during the last Monitoring Committee.

SEE THE PROGRAM

SIGN UP FOR THE CONFERENCE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

