Home » TOUR ONLINE: The calm before the storm, then the killer climb! Will the yellow jersey change the owner?
Sports

TOUR ONLINE: The calm before the storm, then the killer climb! Will the yellow jersey change the owner?

by admin

A sleeping legend returns. Neither the Alps nor the Pyrenees, but cyclists are afraid of Sunday’s 9th stage of the Tour de France. Competitors will have to climb the huge Puy de Dome volcano in the Central Massif, which was missing from the Old Lady’s repertoire for 35 long years. The battles for the overall standings and the yellow jersey will thus flare up again. Follow the progress of the stage, which started at 1:30 p.m., in the online reports on Sport.cz.

See also  Covid, Omicron frightens: France has been blocking non-essential journeys to and from Gb since Saturday

You may also like

Spurs, Gregg Popovich signs a five-year contract worth...

Footballer Luis Suarez, 1960 Ballon d’Or and Inter...

Serie A 2023-24, what changes for the Scudetto...

Venezuelan Soccer Player Exposes Subpar Conditions in Dressing...

Have you ever wondered why the handle of...

NBA: Cult coach Popovich stays with Spurs

NBA market, Portland sets the price for Lillard:...

The Disappointing Debut: Did the Wizards Pay Too...

Inter in mourning, dead Luis Suarez, architect of...

Tour de France 2023, live: follow the ninth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy