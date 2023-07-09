TOUR ONLINE: The calm before the storm, then the killer climb! Will the yellow jersey change the owner?

A sleeping legend returns. Neither the Alps nor the Pyrenees, but cyclists are afraid of Sunday’s 9th stage of the Tour de France. Competitors will have to climb the huge Puy de Dome volcano in the Central Massif, which was missing from the Old Lady’s repertoire for 35 long years. The battles for the overall standings and the yellow jersey will thus flare up again. Follow the progress of the stage, which started at 1:30 p.m., in the online reports on Sport.cz.

