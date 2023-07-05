The Importance of the Work Permit for Latinos and Mexicans Immigrating to the USA: Process and Fees

Interest in Emigrating to the US Remains High Among Mexicans

TRENDS, 7/4/2023 20:46 hs – The allure of the “American Dream” continues to attract a significant number of Latinos, particularly Mexicans, to pursue job opportunities and improved living conditions in the United States. However, it is worth noting that immigration policies have undergone modifications over time, often influenced by changes in leadership in the neighboring country to the north.

For many, migrating to another country offers not only the prospect of employment but also a chance to explore different cultures, places, traditions, and gastronomy. In the case of the United States, which boasts several cosmopolitan cities, the fusion of these elements offers a unique and enriching experience. While searching for employment, it is advisable to take the legal route, either by securing an employer from one’s country of origin or through obtaining a Work Permit or Employment Authorization Document (EAD). The following provides an overview of how to process the permit and the associated costs.

To legally work in the United States, non-US citizens can apply for a Work Permit, which is granted to immigrants, refugees, asylum seekers, and holders of the U nonimmigrant visa, intended for victims of physical or mental abuse or certain crimes.

Under the specified conditions, individuals are allowed to work, but it is crucial to possess the EAD. If one is already in the process of applying for permanent residence registration or adjustment of status, seeking asylum, suspension of removal, or is a student without authorization to work, acquiring the permit becomes essential.

Now, let’s talk about the expenses involved in obtaining the Work Permit. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website stipulates that it is crucial to have the necessary documentation in order to work legally in the country. To start the process, applicants must pay a $410 filing fee, in addition to $85 for biometric services. For more detailed information and to access the required forms, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the USCIS website.

Despite the evolving nature of immigration policies, it is evident that the interest in emigrating to the United States remains strong among Latinos, particularly Mexicans. The pursuit of the “American Dream” endures, albeit with the understanding that navigating through the legal processes is fundamental in securing employment opportunities and a better quality of life.

For more information on obtaining the Work Permit and the associated costs, please visit the USCIS website.

