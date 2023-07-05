Palestine: Israel withdraws from Jenin, after a military operation that left 12 dead and more than 100 wounded

Israel military forces they began this Tuesday night the withdrawal from the West Bank city of Yenínapparently concluding a operation that started on Monday and left a balance of at least twelve Palestinians killed and more than a hundred wounded.

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahujustified the need to “complete the mission” in the area with the aim of “eradicating terrorism” from Palestinian militias. Netanyahu had warned that the Armed Forces would continue “as long as necessary” and said: “We will not allow Jenin to become a stronghold of terrorism again.”

For its part, the invading Army announced on Tuesday the death of an israeli soldier in an exchange of fire in a confrontation. They also reported that five rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip, but that they were successfully intercepted by its Defense Force.

Israel began on Monday what was their biggest military raid in years on Jeninin the northern West Bank, territory occupied by Israel since 1967. Palestinian Health Minister Mai al Kaila called the Israeli operation a “aggression in defiance of international law“. Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Israel, also denounced the incursion.

The operation has also generated criticism from the UN and also from the NGOs that work on the ground and have denounced problems providing humanitarian assistance. For their part, the governments of Argentina, Brazil and Mexico they called “all parties involved to immediately cease hostilities”, but with special mention of solidarity with “the victims of the attacks against Israeli citizens”.

The operation launched in Jenin

In the operation, launched under the most conservative government in Israel’s history, armored vehicles, military bulldozers and drones. I also know they bombed four “explosives manufacturing workshops” and a “joint operations center” which they said serves as a command point for the Jenin Brigade, a local militant group.

The attack sparked on Monday night the exodus of “about 3,000” inhabitants of the camp, where some 18,000 Palestinians live, according to the deputy governor of Jenin, Kamal Abu al Rub. On Tuesday in Jenin, drones flew over a city with closed shops and deserted streets, littered with rubble, stones and makeshift barricades.

The start of this withdrawal, confirmed by military sources to Europa Presshas taken place just a few hours after the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, went to a checkpoint near Jenin to justify the need to “complete the mission”.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed this Tuesday night in Facebook the death of a twelfth person by the Israeli operation, hours after announcing the death of a young man who had been wounded by a shot to the head. The authorities do not rule out that the death toll increases, since there are injuries in critical condition.

In addition, they have ruled out that there is civilians among the victims, even though yes there would be minors, and have identified some of them as members of Islamic Jihad and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas). The Palestinian Authority has announced the suspension of all contacts and maintain the suspension of security collaboration with Israel in protest of the offensive.

At the same time, “the refugee camp is facing a disastrous situation,” with water and electricity cuts, said the mayor of the town, Nidal Abu Saleh.

The Israeli justification for the attack

The prime minister of Israel had warned that the Armed Forces would continue with the mission “as long as it was necessary.” He had also defended the importance of this type of offensive against attacks such as the one that occurred in Tel Aviv, where on Tuesday, July 4, a vehicle rammed pedestrians, leaving at least seven people injuredas reported by police and medical authorities.

The attack was applauded by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip and which stated that it was “a first response to the crimes committed against our people in the field of Jenin”. The perpetrator of the attack, a Palestinian, also stabbed several passers-by. The police chief, Yaakov Shabtai, declared that the “terrorist” was a resident of the West Bank and that he had been killed by a civilian.

“Whoever thinks that this attack will prevent us from continuing to fight terrorism is wrong. They do not know the spirit of Israel, its government, its citizens, its fighters,” the Israeli prime minister said according to the daily. Times of Israel.

For his part, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Jenin had become “in the last two years” a “factory of terrorism”, finished now “in two days”. In this sense, he has considered the weapons manufacturing process eliminated, with the destruction of “dozens” of laboratories and the seizure of “thousands of bombs.”

Accordingly, Israeli channels broadcast images of military vehicles leaving the area and returning to Israeli territory.

Statements against the attack

The operation drew criticism from the HIM and also from NGOs that have denounced problems in providing humanitarian assistance. He International Committee of the Red Crossfor its part, considered it “fundamental” to respect and protect the lives of civilians and civilian infrastructures in the face of “alarming escalation of gun violence”.

“Every minute during which this violence continues represents a danger to the lives of the inhabitants, homes, essential services and infrastructure,” warned the organization, which called for unhindered access to health services for all those who need it. they need.

He also warned about the “worrying” deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the West Bank after the incidents in recent months. “It is imperative to take immediate action to end the violence,” he said in a statement.

At the diplomatic level, The Arab League called an emergency meeting for this Tuesday. “The murders, the attacks against physical integrity and the destruction of property must stop,” demanded the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk. Israel has “the right to defend itself”, but must respect the “proportionality of international law”added the German Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Argentina, Brazil and Mexico asked to “immediately cease hostilities”

The governments of Argentina, Brazil and Mexico expressed “their deepest condolences to the families of the victims and urge all parties involved to immediately cease hostilities in order to avoid an escalation of the spiral of violence that causes an increase in civilian casualties, population displacements and destruction of urban infrastructure”, in a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina.

In the same document, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico condemn “terrorism in all its forms” and express their solidarity “with the relatives of the victims of the recent attacks against Israeli citizens” and of the attack in “Tel Aviv that caused several injuries”.

So far this year, in violence related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, at least 190 Palestinians have been killed, 25 Israelisa Ukrainian and an Italian, according to a count of France Media Agency, based on official sources.

