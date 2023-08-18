The Increasing Trend of “Express Gift Delivery” and its Stealthy Mutations

“Four Winds” Stealth Mutation: The Rise of Express Gift-Giving Problems

The trend of “Four Winds” stealth mutation has caught the attention of authorities in Dongying City, Shandong Province. The local Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision has recently uncovered several cases of express gift delivery violations. These cases have shed light on an emerging method of bribery and corruption that poses unique challenges for investigators.

Jiao, a cadre of a functional department in Dongying City, recently found himself facing disciplinary action for receiving gifts by courier. Reflecting on the situation, Jiao expressed regret for succumbing to the “temptation” that came through the mail. This incident serves as a reminder that even seemingly innocent gift-giving practices can have serious consequences.

Since last year, the Dongying Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision has investigated 16 cases related to the problem of “express gift delivery.” Of these, 12 individuals have been filed, and 4 have faced disciplinary proceedings. What is particularly concerning is that these cases are interconnected, forming a network of corruption that is difficult to dismantle.

According to Wang Liyan, a cadre of the Fourth Supervision and Inspection Office of the Dongying Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision, one case led investigators to uncover more individuals involved in express gift-giving. It was through conversations with one individual, Chang, that they discovered two leading cadres who had received gift cards worth several thousand yuan that same day. The investigation then led to another gift-giver, who had delivered gifts to Ma and eight other cadres using courier services. This chain of events illustrates the intricacies of the problem at hand.

Most of these cadres share a similar mindset, believing that their actions in receiving and sending gifts by express delivery will remain hidden. Wang Liyan describes express gift delivery as one of the more covert forms of invisible mutation within the “Four Winds” trend. Investigating and addressing this issue poses significant challenges, but it is not without a trace.

To effectively address this problem, Wang Liyan emphasizes the importance of strengthening awareness and actively seeking out clues. He suggests focusing on key positions and groups, such as department-level cadres involved in examination and approval, law enforcement, and window services. These individuals often have influence and frequent contact with the public and businesses.

The Fourth Supervision and Inspection Office of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision has developed a set of criteria, known as the “six look,” to guide investigations. This includes analyzing the timing of deliveries, the relationship between sender and recipient, the distance of the delivery, the specific addresses, the nature of the items, and whether one person sends multiple items. These details help investigators identify patterns and connections.

Lian Junfeng, member of the Standing Committee of the Dongying Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Municipal Discipline Inspection Commission, and Director of the Supervisory Committee, emphasizes the importance of cracking down on the “Four Winds” trend. By strictly investigating and punishing the tricks and invisible mutations associated with express gift-giving, the aim is to deter both givers and receivers and curb the spread of corruption. Additionally, this approach seeks to address problems early on, saving cadres and correcting warning signs.

The fight against express gift-giving corruption will continue in Dongying City. Through increased investigation and punishment, as well as education and tightening of discipline, authorities hope to block the “temptation” that comes their way. It remains to be seen how successful these efforts will be in eradicating this increasingly prevalent form of corruption.

