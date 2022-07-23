Home News The interrogation of Alessia Pifferi: “Diana alone at home every weekend”. Those warning signs that no one has caught
The interrogation of Alessia Pifferi: “Diana alone at home every weekend”. Those warning signs that no one has caught

It wasn’t the first time, it was almost a habit. Diana, a year and a half, had already been left alone at home in other circumstances. In his camping cot, with one or two bottles, two spouted waters and some tea. First for a few hours, then for days. “At least on the weekend in late June and on three in July” confesses the same mother under interrogation.

