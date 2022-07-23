“Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi promises a million new trees? Trees have no political color. If a leader says he wants to plant more, I’m happy. The more we talk about it, the better.” Stefano Boeri, president of the Foundation for the Future of Cities and scientific director of Forestami, as well as internationally renowned archistar (he is the designer of the award-winning Bosco Verticale in Milan), has been talking for years about forestation projects, a theme that, after the words of the former premier, could become central in the electoral campaign for the policies of 25 September. Boeri, is it good that we are talking about planting new trees in the election campaign? “Of course, but it should be noted that the issue of planting new trees was already central to the Government’s programs. In fact, in the Pnrr, there is already an allocation of 330 million euros for 6.6 million new plants. I believe that it is positive that politics, of any color, supports forestation projects, because it is a vital challenge to reduce the heat that for ever longer and ever more accentuated times will characterize the life of cities not only in the summer months. also vital for cleaning the air from pollution, producing oxygen, absorbing carbon dioxide and promoting biodiversity. In recent years, a lot is being done on the subject at national level “. What does it refer to? “The Draghi government has not only engaged with the PNRR but has promoted the Foundation for the Future of Cities, of which I am president and Stefano Mancuso is the scientific director, who has placed the theme of new trees as one of its objectives. It was one of the first points of the Government and Minister Cingolani “. You had already started working on this theme in Milan with the Forestami project: …