The Italian Embassy in London remembers Vialli – Calcio

(ANSA) – LONDON, MAY 19 – Four months after his death, the Italian Embassy in London has organized an event in memory of Gianluca Vialli. In what had become his adopted homeland, the United Kingdom, the memory of the former blue striker remains strong, protagonist for years in the Premier League with Chelsea, first as a player and then as a coach.



The last season of his career, after the successes with the shirt of Sampdoria and Juventus. And just to remember the blucerchiata epic, during the evening there was a screening of the documentary “The Beautiful Season” by the Italian director Marco Ponti, which tells the story of the scudetto won by Sampdoria in 1990/91.



In the presence of Ambassador Inigo Lambertini, the director Ponti himself and another legend of Italian football, Gianfranco Zola, took part in the event. Another of Vialli’s closest friends, Roberto Mancini appeared vice versa in a video recorded for the occasion. “We wanted to remember Gianluca with joy, because joy is what he has brought to all those who, like me, love football. It has been an honor for us to have paid such a tribute to a man who has won people’s hearts.” both in Italy and in the United Kingdom”, the words of Ambassador Inigo Lambertini. (HANDLE).

