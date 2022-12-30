Source title: Jingtang Jingbin Intercity Railway opens today. The first train departs from Beijing Station at 7:46 am

At 7:46 this morning, the G8801 Fuxing train departed from Beijing Station, marking the official opening of the Jingtang Jingbin Intercity Railway. The fastest time between Beijing Station and Tangshan Station and Beichen Station is 1 hour and 03 minutes, and 1 hour and 32 minutes. A total of more than 300 passengers took the first train, and the occupancy rate exceeded 60%. This morning at Beijing Railway Station, from the lobby on the first floor, the waiting room to the platform, you can see the red slogan “Warmly celebrate the opening and operation of the Jingtang Jingbin Intercity Railway”, which is very festive. “I have been paying attention to this train for a year, and I am finally looking forward to its opening today!” In the waiting room, passenger Mr. Chen told reporters that his hometown is in Baodi, Tianjin, and he used to go home every weekend. It takes two or three hours. With the opening of the Jingtang-Jingbin Intercity Railway, he can take a direct train from Beijing to Baodi Station, and it takes more than an hour to transfer to the subway in Beijing. “In the future, after work, I can go home at night, and I don’t have to wait for the weekend, so I can commute by train!” Mr. Chen said happily. On the platform, dozens of builders who personally participated in the project wore uniforms, held up red celebration banners, and excitedly took photos in front of the first train. “You must come and see the projects you have participated in!” Ban Lihong, Secretary of the Party Branch of the Tangshan Station Renovation Project Department of the China Railway Electrification Bureau, said with emotion: “The railway people have put in a lot of effort to open and operate as scheduled.” The flight attendants in red uniforms greeted the passengers on the first train with smiles. “Considering that there will be inter-provincial commuting passengers on this bus, we have arranged a frequent passenger register on the bus, which can record passengers’ preferences and provide personalized services. At the same time, there is a warm service box on the bus, which can provide passengers with Provide masks, cooling stickers and other items.” Wu Li, the conductor of the train, introduced. The reporter saw in the No. 5 carriage that the flight attendants arranged rows of small five-star red flags and red balloons, and the train will also arrange message interaction and other celebrations. “The Jingtang-Jingbin intercity railway has many curves, viaducts, and speed limits, so you must be highly focused during driving.” Wang Tong, the driver of the first train, told reporters that since the joint commissioning and testing in August this year, he has been working on the new line. I have run more than a thousand times on the road, and I have memorized all the driving points by heart. Zhang Shuwang, Section Chief of the Station Section of the Passenger Transport Department of Beijing Bureau Group Corporation, introduced that in the initial stage of operation, the Jingtang-Jingbin Intercity Railway arranges 9 pairs of trains every day, including 4 pairs with G prefixes and 5 pairs with D prefixes. The first train has a capacity of 576 people, and a total of more than 300 passengers have purchased tickets to board the train, with an occupancy rate of over 60%. At 7:46, the G8801 Fuxing train departed on time and left Beijing Railway Station to start a new journey. ■Site Commuters from the three northern counties commute to work in Beijing by train It only takes half an hour from Yanjiao to Beijing Railway Station At 8:30 in the morning, train D6602 arrived at platform 1 of Beijing Railway Station, and more than 100 inter-provincial commuters who got on the train from Yanjiao and Xianghe got off the train. With the official opening of the Jingtang-Jingbin Intercity Railway, commuters from the three northern counties have a new choice to go to work in Beijing. “Get on the bus at the newly-built Xianghe Station at 7:45, and arrive in Beijing in 45 minutes. It’s really fast!” Li Chunsong, who lives in Xianghe, told reporters that he usually takes a bus to work in China World Trade Center, and it takes an hour and a half on the way. The commuting time is unstable. Now that the high-speed rail is connected, in addition to being fast and suitable for commuting, it can also solve the problem of high-speed closures and road traffic obstructions in extreme weather such as rain, snow and fog. “In summer, get off at Beijing Station and ride a bicycle, and you will arrive at China World Trade Center in ten minutes.” Li Chunsong has already made a new commuting plan. Feng Hua, the conductor of the train, said that there were many passengers boarding this train from Tangshan Station and Yanjiao Station. Among them, 131 passengers boarded at Tangshan Station and 101 passengers boarded at Yanjiao Station. It only took half an hour from Yanjiao Station to Beijing Station. “After the opening of operation, the Jingtang Jingbin Railway will usher in the first Spring Festival travel, and we are fully prepared!” Feng Hua said. See also Coronavirus, today 3,838 new cases and 26 deaths

■Site

Commuters from the three northern counties commute to work in Beijing by train

It only takes half an hour from Yanjiao to Beijing Railway Station

At 8:30 in the morning, train D6602 arrived at platform 1 of Beijing Railway Station, and more than 100 inter-provincial commuters who got on the train from Yanjiao and Xianghe got off the train. With the official opening of the Jingtang-Jingbin Intercity Railway, commuters from the three northern counties have a new choice to go to work in Beijing.

“Get on the bus at the newly-built Xianghe Station at 7:45, and arrive in Beijing in 45 minutes. It’s really fast!” Li Chunsong, who lives in Xianghe, told reporters that he usually takes a bus to work in China World Trade Center, and it takes an hour and a half on the way. The commuting time is unstable. Now that the high-speed rail is connected, in addition to being fast and suitable for commuting, it can also solve the problem of high-speed closures and road traffic obstructions in extreme weather such as rain, snow and fog. “In summer, get off at Beijing Station and ride a bicycle, and you will arrive at China World Trade Center in ten minutes.” Li Chunsong has already made a new commuting plan.

According to Feng Hua, the conductor of the train, there are many passengers boarding this train from Tangshan Station and Yanjiao Station, including 131 passengers boarding at Tangshan Station and 101 passengers boarding at Yanjiao Station. It only takes half an hour from Yanjiao Station to Beijing Station. “After the opening of operation, the Jingtang Jingbin Railway will usher in the first Spring Festival travel, and we are fully prepared!” Feng Hua said.