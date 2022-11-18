The contract with the contractor for the second step of the works envisaged at the Castle of Ivrea will be signed by the end of November. The first phase, completed in 2020, was aimed at enhancing the main facade. The rearrangement of the front access area, completed by a gate, has brought to light the area which had been abandoned for some time.

The new interventions, designed by the architect Ezio Ravera, will make the courtyard usable through the creation of a new flooring and the securing of the facing facades, providing it with essential technical services for the various events that can be hosted there.

The cost of the works, for a total of 825,000.00 euros, will be covered for 660,000.00 euros by the contribution obtained from the “Fondo Cultura” tender of the Ministry of Culture, for which the Municipality of Ivrea obtained the best score in Piedmont.