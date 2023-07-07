The launch of an educational convoy for outstanding students in the Drâa-Tafilalet region

Electronic Science – Abraham Bovdam

With the support of the National Initiative for Human Development in the Prefecture of the Province of Tinghir and the Regional Council of Tinghir, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, the educational caravan was launched for the academically outstanding students in the Drâa-Tafilalet region, which is organized by the Moroccan Foundation for the Competences of Tomorrow every year in order to optimally prepare to pass the entrance exams for schools, higher institutes and colleges with Limited recruitment, transporting students and accompanying them to all cities of the Kingdom in order to pass the competitions of the higher institutes that they were nominated for, with the aim of enabling them to enter schools, higher institutes and institutions with limited recruitment, taking into account the social conditions of many of these nobles.

The Moroccan Foundation for Tomorrow’s Competencies confirmed that this process resulted in the selection of more than 100 students across the region and in all disciplines, noting that those participating in the educational process will pass more than ten matches for institutes, higher schools and colleges with limited recruitment.

It is noteworthy that the Foundation, in light of the limited capabilities, was able to achieve the “miracle” and to be able to rescue schoolgirls and male students from being lost after obtaining a baccalaureate degree with higher advantages, especially since the majority of their parents are poor and live in special conditions in Fiafi, deserts and high mountains of the Drâa-Tafilalet region.

They affirm that the institution was able to keep pace with the path of education for many of the region’s children by providing support in the form of lessons, language development, training workshops, outings, field visits, creating listening centers, seminars and competitions, as well as accompanying and accompanying students to pass entrance exams to institutes, accompanying them and supervising them in postgraduate studies.

Regarding the mobility stage, the members of the Moroccan Foundation for Tomorrow’s Competencies considered that “this stage is one of the most important stages of educational accompaniment due to its being difficult and requiring great vigilance and responsibility, given that this stage will land in the city of Kenitra and will pass through several cities, including Meknes, Fez, Rabat, Agadir, Marrakech, Errachidia, Casablanca.

