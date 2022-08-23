With Luciano Fregonese there was also the regional councilor Tommaso Razzolini, they were returning from Puglia after having celebrated a fellow villager. The crash this morning at dawn along the Gallipoli-Santa Maria di Leuca state road

VALDOBBIADENE. Test of courage and altruism for the mayor of Valdobbiadene, Luciano Fregonese, and the regional councilor Tommaso Razzolini. This morning, shortly after dawn, departing from Puglia, the two ran into a frightening road accident, along the SS274 Gallipoli-Santa Maria di Leuca, at the Presicce-Alessano junction. Three young people, aboard a Fiat 500, went off the road independently and they were the first to come to their aid. They called 112 and the doctors transported the wounded to the hospitals of Tricase, Casarano and Gallipoli with a red code.

«We were in Puglia to welcome our fellow citizen Michele Agostinetto who has concluded his“ Journey from Sclero ”. We were about to leave and at 4.30 – they say – we witnessed a car coming off the road, coming in the opposite direction. We pulled up along the slip road at the Presicce exit and called 112 ». The mayor went down a small slope on the side of the road to reach the car, a Fiat 500 convertible. “I gave first aid to a girl and two boys, all very young. The carabinieri arrived after about 15 minutes and, shortly thereafter, three ambulances and an automedical arrived. The conditions of one of the boys immediately seemed very serious ».

At 6.30 the mayor and Razzolini went to the Presicce carabinieri barracks to record their testimonies. During the return trip, they continued to keep themselves informed by telephone about the conditions of the three young people. “We are very sorry, because we were happy to have welcomed him to Santa Maria di Michele, at the end of his journey on foot to sensitize Italy on multiple sclerosis, a disease against which he fights every day. Upon arrival there were also councilors Martina Bertelle, Giorgia Falcade, Anna Vettoretti and Marco Miotto, the municipal councilor Rita Zago and other friends ».