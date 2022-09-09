Home News The Mid-Autumn Festival in Qinling Community will be lively and warm, and the neighbors will gather with strong affection
News

The Mid-Autumn Festival in Qinling Community will be lively and warm, and the neighbors will gather with strong affection

by admin
2022-09-09 22:28:23Source: Xi'an News Network

Xi’an News Network News “Mid-Autumn Festival is our traditional festival. Everyone sits and chats, sings, eats moon cakes, cuts paper, and is happy and lively.” “Themed tea party, inviting old party members and elderly people living alone in the jurisdiction to gather in the community to chat about family affairs, eat moon cakes, and celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

At the tea party, residents spoke to each other, and the scene was filled with a warm and happy atmosphere. The paper-cutting teacher invited by the community explained the development process and basic techniques of paper-cutting on the spot. After class, the residents could not wait to take out scissors, and under the guidance of the teacher, they cut out “Chang’e flying to the moon”, “Jade Rabbit pounding medicine” and other related Mid-Autumn Festival. work. The little paper-cuts convey holiday blessings and also carry forward and inherit the traditional art of paper-cutting. “In the past, the Mid-Autumn Festival in the community was basically a song and dance performance. This year’s paper-cutting activity allows us the elderly to participate, which is very good.” Ma Yin’e, a resident of Qinling community, said.

On the same day, Qinling community staff also walked into the homes of five residents and sent them the care and concern of the community. Wang Ning, Secretary of the General Party Branch of Qinling Community and Director of the Neighborhood Committee, said that they will earnestly collect suggestions from everyone at the tea party, and actively carry out various traditional cultural activities to further enhance the emotional exchange of neighbors.

Text/Photo Jia Qianqian, correspondent of Luo Yan, an all-media reporter of Xi’an Press

