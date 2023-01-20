





The military transportation and delivery system will do its best to do a good job in military transportation and delivery during the Spring Festival travel season

Liberation Army News reporter Sun Xingwei and correspondent Gong Zhiqing reported: “In view of the possible impact of extreme bad weather on military transportation and delivery, we should improve emergency plans, deal with emergencies, optimize transportation organization processes, strictly control transportation scheduling, and strengthen transportation capacity coordination and guarantee. Empty vehicle deployment.” Recently, the Transportation and Delivery Bureau of the Logistics Support Department of the Central Military Commission made arrangements for military transportation and delivery during this year’s Spring Festival travel season.

The 2023 Spring Festival travel season starts on January 7 and ends on February 15. According to the requirements of the higher-level notification, the Transportation and Delivery Bureau of the Logistics Support Department of the Central Military Commission made early plans, requiring transportation and delivery agencies at all levels to fully understand the new situation and characteristics of this year’s Spring Festival travel, and ensure the safety, stability and order of military transportation during the Spring Festival. As the fundamental requirement for the start of the annual work, consciously strengthen organizational leadership, carefully plan and deploy, and solidly promote the implementation of various tasks. In military transportation and delivery, adhere to the comprehensive implementation of safety regulations, strengthen the investigation of risks and hidden dangers, strictly implement safety risk assessment and other system regulations, and effectively strengthen the safety management and control of military transportation and delivery.

Transportation and delivery agencies at all levels should firmly promote the priority of military travel according to the law, provide high-quality services for military travel during the Spring Festival travel season, and coordinate the provision of preferential treatment and warm services for officers and soldiers and accompanying military families in the links of ticket purchase, entry, security check, and car ride. For the special military transport trains during the Spring Festival travel season, all levels have planned in advance to ensure food, water supply and heating on the way. During the Spring Festival travel period, the military representative office of a dispatch center in the eastern theater actively coordinated with the local railway department to provide convenient services for soldiers to travel. Hangzhou East Railway Station set up a “24-hour service hotline for soldiers” sign and priority service guarantee for soldiers and family members at the entrance and ticket window car. The Ningbo Military Representative Office and the Ningbo Station have established a service office for soldiers. Soldiers and their families can enjoy “one-stop” priority express travel through a dedicated support channel.