Wednesday 08 March 2023
More accessibility thanks to artificial intelligence
Have you ever thought about how artificial intelligence can be used to improve accessibility? This video shows you how.
Monday 13 February 2023
Azure Architects Connect: AI for your business – Azure AI, ChatGPT and more
On March 21, come on a trip into the near future, where AI can make work in companies much easier – see for yourself.
Friday February 10, 2023
The most important news of calendar week 6/2023: AI, Microsoft Azure Visual Studio Code and more
What has happened to the Microsoft platform in the past week? Were there any important announcements or new knowledge resources? Our TechWiese team has put together ten interesting links for you.
