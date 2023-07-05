The most important news of July 5th

Sexual abuse trial: “She was afraid no one would believe her”

The current abuse process at the Tübingen district court about a 49-year-old who is said to have molested a girl more than 200 times also shows how difficult it is for those affected to reveal themselves.

How a great celebration brought Bebenhausen back to life

King Karl von Württemberg took the 400th anniversary of the University of Tübingen in 1877 as an opportunity to invite people to a festival, the so-called King’s Festival. Namely in the monastery in Bebenhausen, which was almost completely restored under him. The “Königsfest” in 1877 attracted a lot of people to Bebenhausen – and from then on things went uphill with the town.

90 million euros investment for the Reutlingen University

The Reutlingen municipal council meets in the Hohbuch – and learns about groundbreaking plans of the state, which intends to build 90 million euros there in the near future.

Tübingen doctor develops more sustainable and reliable rapid tests

Physician Tina Hassberg has developed a product that makes rapid tests easier to use and is said to provide more reliable results.

