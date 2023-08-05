The most important news of the last four weeks: Microsoft Azure, .NET, Visual Studio and more

.NETCodingVisual Studio

Wednesday 02 August 2023

.NET Conf 2023 – the official launch of .NET 8

The .NET Conf 2023 is getting closer: In addition to the launch of .NET 8, a lot of exciting content about the .NET ecosystem awaits you at the three-day, virtual conference.

Wednesday 28 June 2023

Better cautious than offline: How to protect your ASP.NET Core apps

Did you know that nine out of ten web apps have security vulnerabilities? Find out here how you can ensure more security.

Thursday 22 June 2023

The new T4 command line tool for .NET is here

With the powerful T4 (Text Template Transformation Toolkit) framework, you can automate the creation of HTML, XAML or even code models from REST APIs.

Tuesday 20 June 2023

.NET 8 Preview 5: Source Link, .NET Library Analyzer and much more

The preview of .NET 8 contains a number of improvements and innovations, e.g. B. Updates to the metrics APIs and a new ASP.NET Docker image.

