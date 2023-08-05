Home » The most important news of the last four weeks: Microsoft Azure, .NET, Visual Studio and more
News

The most important news of the last four weeks: Microsoft Azure, .NET, Visual Studio and more

by admin
The most important news of the last four weeks: Microsoft Azure, .NET, Visual Studio and more

.NETCodingVisual Studio

Wednesday 02 August 2023

.NET Conf 2023 – the official launch of .NET 8

The .NET Conf 2023 is getting closer: In addition to the launch of .NET 8, a lot of exciting content about the .NET ecosystem awaits you at the three-day, virtual conference.

Zur News .NETAzureCodingSecurityWeb

Wednesday 28 June 2023

Better cautious than offline: How to protect your ASP.NET Core apps

Did you know that nine out of ten web apps have security vulnerabilities? Find out here how you can ensure more security.

To the news .NET CodingVisual Studio

Thursday 22 June 2023

The new T4 command line tool for .NET is here

With the powerful T4 (Text Template Transformation Toolkit) framework, you can automate the creation of HTML, XAML or even code models from REST APIs.

To the News .NET Coding

Tuesday 20 June 2023

.NET 8 Preview 5: Source Link, .NET Library Analyzer and much more

The preview of .NET 8 contains a number of improvements and innovations, e.g. B. Updates to the metrics APIs and a new ASP.NET Docker image.

To the news

See also  Hot emergency, in Puglia the hospital launches dress code for employees: shirt without tie or t-shirts. It cuts the air conditioning

You may also like

If Hong Kong prohibits the import of Japanese...

In the team of the week

How the state warning center reacts to the...

Today, Saudi Arabia is hosting talks on ways...

Building a Better Life: Xi Jinping’s Commitment to...

Essmar optimizes public lighting in Santa Marta and...

Demmin: 13-year-old boy seriously injured in quad accident...

30 riots in the subway at Gaebong Station…...

Kenya Joins Forces with the Caribbean to Combat...

a perfect government

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy