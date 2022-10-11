On the afternoon of October 10, a series of press conferences on the theme of “Hebi This Decade” was held by the Municipal Development and Reform Commission. The main responsible comrades of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission and relevant responsible comrades focused on the theme of “transformation and upgrading, a new road for high-quality development”, and introduced that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, The Municipal Development and Reform Commission adheres to the general keynote of seeking progress while maintaining stability, has made outstanding achievements in the field of economic construction, and has made important contributions to building a high-quality development model city in the new era and continuing to write a more brilliant chapter of high-quality Fumei Crane City. Answer questions from reporters.

Ma Haipeng, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission, made a theme release entitled “New Road for Transformation and Upgrading, New Chapter for High-quality Development”. From the perspective of development and reform, he gave a panoramic review of the city’s economic and social development in the past ten years. important achievement.

In the past ten years, the Municipal Development and Reform Commission, as a “traveler” and “dream-chaser” in the new era, bravely braved the new journey of “Loushanguan” and “Lazikou”, overcame difficulties, took responsibility, and fully, accurately and fully implemented the new The development concept has realized the high-quality development of the city’s development and reform cause——

This is a decade of efforts to improve the comprehensive strength of the city. With the improvement of economic strength, the city’s GDP exceeded 100 billion yuan and doubled, and the per capita disposable income of residents was 2.1 times that of 2012. The development strength has been improved, and the comprehensive performance assessment of high-quality development, the degree of urban sustainable development, and the strength of scientific and technological innovation are in the first echelon of the province. Grain output increased, and the comprehensive evaluation of agricultural and rural modernization ranked first in the province. The integration of urban and rural areas has accelerated, and the urbanization rate of the permanent population has continued to be at the forefront of the province. The quality of cultural protection has been improved, and the whole area has been included in the core area of ​​the provincial Yellow River Basin ecological protection and high-quality development plan, and the expansion area of ​​the National Grand Canal Cultural Belt. Technological innovation and upgrading, actively creating a new highland for technological innovation, a new city center in the future, and a new engine for high-quality development, and the construction of Hebi Science and Technology Innovation City is accelerated.

This is a decade to accelerate the transformation of urban industries. The vitality of the industrial structure is bursting out, changing from “one coal major” to “multi-industry development”, and a leading industrial system of “four excellent and three new” has been established. There are many bright spots in industrial transformation. This year, due to the adjustment and transformation of old industrial bases and the remarkable achievements in industrial transformation and upgrading, our city was once again encouraged and commended by the State Council. The advantageous industries have accelerated the iteration, and industries such as electronic appliances, modern chemicals and functional new materials, green food, and magnesium-based new materials have continued to upgrade. Emerging industries have been cultivated and expanded, and industries such as the core industries of the digital economy, biotechnology, and modern logistics have attracted and driven 519 related enterprises to gather and develop. In the future, the industry will break the ice, and industries such as the Internet of Stars, blockchain, and Metaverse will flourish, and leading companies such as 360, Aerospace Hongtu, and Godson Zhongke have landed one after another.

This is a decade of continuous optimization of the business environment. It is a fertile soil for investment and business development. The city’s business environment evaluation has ranked third in the province for four consecutive years, and the enterprise satisfaction survey has ranked first in the province for three consecutive years. It has been rated as an innovative demonstration city for optimizing the business environment in the province. Innovated the enterprise service mechanism, and dispatched 4,377 “five-in-one” service commissioners to the city’s enterprises to provide full-cycle considerate services. It took the lead in launching the “Hebida” policy direct platform in the whole province, and 2,447 favorable enterprise policies achieved “second push and direct delivery”. It took the lead in building a construction project approval system based on “one blueprint” in the province, and 99.5% of the projects achieved “one run at most”. In 2021, the number of market entities owned by 10,000 people will rise against the trend.

This is a decade of continuous improvement of people’s well-being in Hebi. Focusing on people’s urgency and hope, our city has implemented 100 key people’s livelihood practical matters. More than 54,000 registered poor people were lifted out of poverty as scheduled, and no one returned to poverty. The overall planning fund is nearly 5 billion yuan, and the public service guarantees such as education, medical care, pension, and culture at all levels in the city will be continuously strengthened. Continue to renovate old communities, strive for 1.55 billion yuan in the central budget, and provide strong financial support for the reconstruction of roads, water supply, gas supply, convenience services and other supporting infrastructure in the community. Efficiently promote post-disaster recovery and reconstruction, 2,243 of 2,430 post-disaster recovery and reconstruction and capacity enhancement projects have been completed with an investment of 21.56 billion yuan. Narrow the gap between urban and rural areas, achieve common prosperity, and reduce the income ratio of urban and rural residents to 1.7, the second highest in the province.

“What are the dazzling achievements of our city’s project construction in the past ten years?” “As a typical resource-based city, what specific measures does Hebi take to promote industrial transformation and upgrading?” Key tasks and what achievements have been made?” Wan Xuefeng, deputy secretary, deputy director, and first-level researcher of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission Party Group, Fu Ning, a member of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission’s Party Group and director of the Municipal Service Center for Optimizing Business Environment, and a member of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission’s Party Group and Deputy Director Wang Riyao answered questions from reporters respectively.

Reporters from Henan Daily, Henan Radio and Television Station, Hebi Daily, Hebi Radio and Television Station and other media attended the press conference.