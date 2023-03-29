The Municipal Grain Storage Co., Ltd. held the 2023 annual style construction special action and the mobilization and deployment meeting of the series of clean government warning education activities



In order to fully implement the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress, the 2nd Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the 2nd Plenary Session of the 9th Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection, continue to deepen the special rectification of corruption in the field of grain purchase and sales, continue to deepen the construction of “four winds”, and continue to deepen the “clean and honest” “State-owned enterprise” construction, on March 27, Jiaxing Grain Purchase and Storage Co., Ltd. held the 2023 annual work style construction special action and the mobilization and deployment meeting of the anti-corruption warning education series activities.

At the meeting, Jin Yifeng, chairman and general manager of the Municipal Grain Purchase and Storage Co., Ltd., mobilized and deployed the “Jiaxing Grain Purchase and Storage Co., Ltd.’s 2023 Annual Work Style Construction Special Action and Integrity Warning Education Series Activity Plan”, and held the first quarter warning education conference , organized all employees to watch the anti-corruption warning education film “Minor Illness Dead to End”. The heads of various departments made statements on the development of the special action and the next work plan.

Jin Yifeng emphasized that this action is to resolutely correct the “four winds” problem, continuously promote the construction of incorruptibility, and provide solid support for accelerating the construction of an important central city in the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration and writing the Jiaxing chapter of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. It is a powerful measure to provide a solid guarantee for maintaining and managing the “Zhejiang granary”. All employees must improve their political standing, fully understand the significance of the action, combine special actions and warning education activities with relevant arrangements for building a clean and honest government, and promote special rectification of corruption in the field of grain purchases and sales. The three links of “prevention and control” should continuously improve the level of scientific, institutionalized and standardized work; based on the positioning of responsibilities, effectively promote the implementation of rectification and reform, and focus on the practice of “four dares to be the first”, on the one hand, to find and solve problems throughout, On the other hand, take the courage to act well and promote the implementation as the foundation, open the way with style construction, adjust the work status, change the work style, pay close attention to the implementation of the work, and finally promote the development of the work; we must combine the actual work, focus on strengthening the application of results, and focus on the system Make a fuss at the mechanism level, combine the company’s actual situation, and plan multi-dimensional short-term quick governance, medium-term governance, and long-term prevention and control system governance articles, so that the style of work should be built regularly, integrated into the daily life, and strict in the usual way.

In the next step, the City Grain Collection and Storage Co., Ltd. will strengthen rectification with the tenacity of insisting on the green hills and not letting go, and pay close attention to the change of work style with the sobriety of those who walk a long way. As a high-quality Jia grain storage team, it truly shoulders the heavy responsibility of ensuring food security.