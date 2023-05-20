The municipal party committee held a standing committee (expanded) meeting, emphasizing conscientious study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech to contribute to the writing of Shaanxi chapters of Chinese-style modernization-Ankang Municipal People’s Government

On May 20, the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting of the Standing Committee (enlarged) to convey the spirit of learning from the important speech made by General Secretary Xi Jinping when he listened to the work report of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, conveying the spirit of learning from the (enlarged) meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, and studying our The city implements the measures. Municipal Party Secretary Wu Wengang delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that at an important moment when the whole country is deeply studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and at the key node of starting to build a socialist modernized country in an all-round way, General Secretary Xi Jinping visited Shaanxi to preside over the China-Central Asia Summit and listened to the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and The provincial government’s work report and important speech fully demonstrated the great importance and cordial concern for Shaanxi’s work, the ardent expectation and trust for Shaanxi’s development, and the sea-like affection and mountain-like love for the people of Shaanxi. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech is high-level, broad-minded, profound in thought, and rich in content. It is integrated with the important instructions of the important speeches of the previous four visits to Shaanxi. It is not only inherited in one continuous line, but also deepened and expanded. It is the embodiment of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee in Shaanxi. It points out the direction for us to forge ahead and write a new chapter, and provides a fundamental basis , injected strong power. The whole city must firmly defend the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” from the political height, deeply understand the great political significance, strategic significance, and era significance of the General Secretary’s important speech, and deeply understand the powerful truth power contained in it, Ideological power and practical power are consciously used to unify thinking, will, and action, and effectively penetrate all aspects, fields, and entire processes of Ankang’s development, focus on development, pursue and surpass, and seek breakthroughs in order to gather together on the road to Chinese-style modernization. We will strive to build happiness and well-being, and make greater contributions to writing a chapter of Shaanxi’s Chinese-style modernization.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to pay attention to the implementation of “strengthening scientific and technological innovation and building a modern industrial system” to achieve results, deeply integrate, borrow wisdom and leverage Qin Chuangyuan, and accelerate the construction of Ankang Innovation Enclave Incubation Park and Qin Chuangyuan Ankang Science and Technology Innovation Park. Vigorously implement the innovation and development multiplication plan of scientific and technological enterprises, further promote the “chain length system” to expand the people-enriching industry, characteristic industry, and specialized industry, and focus on building three 100-billion-level industrial clusters of selenium-rich products, eco-tourism, and new materials. Rely on efficiency change and power change to promote quality change. It is necessary to achieve results in “focusing on promoting the integrated development of urban and rural areas and promoting common prosperity”, strengthen the concept of integrated urban and rural development, actively promote the construction of new urbanization with counties as important carriers, vigorously develop county economies, comprehensively promote rural revitalization, and accelerate close The construction of a large-scale urban-rural education community, medical and health community, and public cultural service community will make great efforts to solve the problem of unbalanced and inadequate development, and continue to narrow the urban-rural, regional, and income gaps. It is necessary to achieve results in “focusing on promoting the green and low-carbon transformation of the development mode and improving the level of ecological civilization construction”, keeping in mind that “people do not live up to the green mountains, and the green mountains must not live up to the people”, deepen pollution prevention and control and upgrade the standard, and resolutely act as a good Qinling Guardian takes good care of the water quality of the Han River Basin, deeply promotes the prevention and control of environmental pollution, and coordinates the promotion of ecological priority, conservation and intensive, green and low-carbon development. It is necessary to achieve results in the implementation of “focusing on expanding internal and external opening up and building an inland reform and opening up highland”, closely focusing on the positioning of important node cities in the construction of the Han River Ecological Economic Belt, and promoting the speed of channel construction, business environment, and investment promotion. We will expand the breadth and depth of opening up to the outside world with greater courage and broader vision, improve the quality and level of opening up to the outside world, and truly promote reform, development, and innovation through opening up.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to plan in advance to study and implement the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics. Learning carriers, work carriers, and publicity carriers at the grassroots level should take the initiative to learn, investigate, change, and act, so as to ensure that learning is used to create souls, to increase wisdom, to be positive, and to promote performance. in the effectiveness. It is necessary to promote the style of investigation and research, conscientiously implement the five-character requirements of “deep, practical, detailed, accurate, and effective”, closely focus on the primary task of high-quality development, strengthen problem orientation, select research topics, and dive down to the front line , Dissect sparrows, troubleshoot problems, find out the situation, pinpoint the problems, and implement countermeasures, and effectively transform the research results into practical measures to solve problems and improve work.

The meeting requested that all departments at all levels in the city should study, publicize and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech as the primary political task at present and in the future, combine it with studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s first four speeches. The important instructions of the important speeches for the inspection in Shaanxi were integrated, carefully organized and arranged, and quickly set off an upsurge. Deep learning, deep understanding, deep understanding, implementation of benchmarks, practical results, hard work, new talents, and urging all work to be upright Win the opportunity in innovation and strive for the upper reaches in catching up and surpassing. Leading comrades at the municipal level should give full play to the “leading goose effect”, set an example, and achieve a higher level of understanding, a deeper learning, and a first move in practice. High-quality development and modernization continue to show new vibes and achieve new results.

See also Golden business for the fake real estate developer from Conegliano: he will have to return over thirty thousand euros Scan to open the current page on the mobile phone