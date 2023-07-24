Home » The Muslim World League strongly condemns the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in Denmark
The Muslim World League strongly condemns the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in Denmark

The Muslim World League strongly condemns the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in Denmark

The Secretary-General of the League, Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, denounced, in a statement by the League, these absurd and heinous practices, which violate all religious and human norms and principles, and collide with the values ​​of the international community, which recently warned of the dangers of these practices, and declared clearly its rejection of all manifestations of “Islamophobia”, incitement and hatred against Islam and Muslims.

The statement renewed the warning against the dangers of practices that stimulate hatred and stir up religious feelings, which only serve the agendas of extremism, leading to the goals of its hateful ideology, which is backed by official protection under a pretext rejected by normal moral logic, which offended the civilized meaning of freedoms. To make it, with this extremist concept, a shelter for those who stir up conflict and religious and intellectual conflict.

The statement stressed that “at a time when our world hopes to work to strengthen friendship between nations and peoples, we find these criminal practices working to obstruct and turn back; to satisfy the hatred of the haters, who were – in previous dates – the nucleus of evil in painful conflicts.”

