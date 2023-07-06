The Myth of the Perfect Breakfast: Harvard Experts Say It’s Up to You

Harvard University School of Medicine experts have released new recommendations regarding breakfast after a night of fasting, stating that the ideal morning meal “depends on you.” Dr. Monique Tello, director of the wellness program at the Harvard School of Health, emphasizes that while breakfast food choices are important, they do not have to be perfect or the healthiest options. In an interview with Hola, Dr. Tello also dispels the myth that breakfast must be consumed early to speed up metabolism, which was introduced by cereal manufacturers.

Dr. Tello highlights the significance of the fasting period that occurs throughout the night. She recommends eating the last meal of the day at 8:00 p.m., fasting for 16 hours until 12:00 p.m. the next day. This intermittent fasting method, according to Dr. Tello, leads to lower blood sugar levels and healthy weight loss. Fresh food, particularly fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and legumes, should be consumed during the fasting window. However, she notes that not everyone should partake in this fasting practice, including children, the elderly, and individuals who require medication, as they may need to break the fast earlier.

Regarding breakfast choices, Dr. Tello suggests focusing on foods with a low glycemic index. The glycemic load, which indicates how much glucose levels will rise after consuming a particular food, should be less than 10 for a low glycemic load. Foods such as eggs, nuts, and meats have a glycemic index and load close to zero due to their low carbohydrate content. However, they may lack necessary nutrients such as fiber. Dr. Tello recommends the following breakfast options: natural yogurt with fruit and nuts, oats with fruit and nuts, whole wheat or rye bread with nut butter, vegetable omelet, and black beans with corn or wholemeal tortilla.

These choices constitute a healthy breakfast with a low glycemic load and aid in breaking the fast, ultimately supporting weight loss efforts. Dr. Tello’s recommendations provide individuals with a varied selection of nutritious breakfast options to kickstart their day.

