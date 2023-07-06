Tourist options for winter holidays

The National Secretariat of Tourism (Senatur) officially presented this Wednesday, July 5, the Tourist Calendar of Winter Activities, with all the options we have to avoid staying at home during this holiday period.

The act that took place in the Tourist House of SENATUR, was attended by the Minister of Tourism, Sofia Montiel de Afara, who highlighted the moment to promote and strengthen domestic tourism focused on the involvement of communities, the energy of young entrepreneurs, the creativity and effort of women entrepreneurs. “During all this time, both the offers and the owners of rural, hotel and gastronomic establishments have made a significant effort to improve services and infrastructure, in order to provide valid alternatives for Paraguayans to embrace our country and thus continue to strengthening the internal tourism of Paraguay”, he emphasized.

The activities calendar has proposals for the whole family, among which nature and adventure tourism stand out, with places of incalculable beauty, and new experiences that add to the wide range of already existing attractions.

In this regard, we worked closely with service providers and travel agencies, in order to expand the accommodation options and tourist packages, with prices that adjust to a wide range of possibilities.

The idea is that tourists, both national and foreign, enjoy inclusive and accessible tourism with adapted toilets en route and numerous inclusive attractions.

Likewise, the Paraguayan Association of Rural Tourism invites you to enjoy the farms and ranches that provide comfort, leisure and rest. To learn about the options that APATUR presents, you can visit the page: http://turismorural.org.py

On the other hand, the Expo Fair of Mariano Roque Alonso will be the protagonist from July 8 to 23, in the Exhibition Field of the Rural Association of Paraguay, and the Municipality of Asunción has designed a series of alternatives for the enjoyment of all citizens on vacation, according to the director of Culture and Tourism from the capital commune, Angie Duarte.

And if you are looking to rest and enjoy the tranquility and peace that nature offers, the Tourist Inns of Paraguay are ready to receive tourists. In this regard, the president of Redtupy, Úrsula Bareiro, pointed out that there are currently 318 tourist inns distributed in 81 different destinations in 15 departments of the country, totaling 3,874 rooms and more than 1,570 beds.

The complete list of proposals can be found on the website www.senatur.gov.py, at www.visitaparaguay.com.py or by entering the link

