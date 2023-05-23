The National Security family in El Jadida celebrates the 67th anniversary of the founding of its General Directorate

Electronic science – Abdul Karim Jabrawy

The National Security family in El Jadida commemorated the 67th anniversary of its founding in an official ceremony on the morning of Tuesday, May 16th. It was chaired by the governor of the province, in the presence of a large number of soil officials for various sectors, as well as a number of personalities representing the social, economic and political fabric, where the national flag was saluted and verses from the Holy Quran were recited, followed by A speech by the Chief of Regional Security in which he touched on the prominent role played by this apparatus in serving the security and safety of citizens and their property within a service institution and what the various security interests are doing in coordination with all the competent authorities in consolidating the new concept of power in order to establish the state of right and law in a way that guarantees a safe and stable climate for investment that In turn, it guarantees a decent life for citizens and strengthens the pillars of the national economy. The regional commander spoke of the National Directorate of National Security’s keenness to respect the law in a way that guarantees the freedom of individuals and groups, protects property and preserves rights within an approach that embodies the policy of proximity, interaction and response in a distinct atmosphere of trust between the various security elements and the general public. Recalling what has been achieved, especially by strengthening the regional security interests with a team specialized in combating crime in all its forms, and the great interaction of Line No. 19 with citizens’ complaints and requests for assistance and immediate intervention, and strengthening the national police based on strengthening the mechanisms of security communication and interaction and the roles played by the security apparatus at the level of security The environment of educational institutions and at the level of intensive awareness-raising activities directed at students of institutions that establish the values ​​of citizenship, tolerance and civil behavior.