Nowadays, not only are there frequent rental chaos such as fake listings, but there are also many outrageous renters.

According to Yantai local news reports, a landlord, Ms. Zou, was very angry when she went to collect the house recently.My brand-new apartment has only been rented out for three months, and it has been left in a dilapidated state.

According to reports, Ms. Zou and the tenant originally signed a one-year rental contract, from December 1, 2022 to November 30 this year, with one deposit and three payments.

As a result, within three months, the tenant suddenly proposed to withdraw the lease, because the breaching party also offered not to deposit.

It was originally agreed to hand over when he moved out, but he did not expect to send a WeChat notification to himself after he moved out, claiming that he had forgotten.

Ms. Zou said: “I felt something was wrong at the time, so I hurried to the house to have a look.”

When I opened the door and saw the rubbish all over the floor, I almost suffocated.In addition, the only household appliance that can be taken away in the house is the robot vacuum, which is also missing, and I owe more than 2,000 yuan in utility bills.

Afterwards, I couldn’t contact the tenant all the time, because in fact, a network anchor,Angrily, Ms. Zou took a video and tweeted @Tenant, which aroused complaints from netizens, and many netizens left messages under her account.

Not long after, the tenant’s account was set to a private state, and finally contacted through a reporter.

The tenant said: “The cleaning robot was installed wrongly by the moving company. I have no money now, I have lost my job, and I have to pay liquidated damages. Let her sue.”

At present, Ms. Zou’s sweeping robot has been sent back. As for the utility bills owed by the tenant, if the negotiation still fails, she will go through legal procedures and sue the tenant.