YOUNG PEOPLE – Last Open Days Friday 31 March and Saturday 1 April 2023





Ferrara, 28 March 2023 – After the departure last weekend, Friday 31 March and Saturday 1 April will be held at Wunderkammer Consortium, Open laboratory e Factory Grisù, the latest launch open days of Make Together: the new project dedicated to young people to offer and receive training and work opportunities in an innovative way in Ferrara.

Promoted and co-financed by Municipality of Ferrara – Department of Youth Policies – It is made with the contribution of the Emilia-Romagna Region through policies in support of interventions aimed at young people promoted by the provincial capitals.

Once again in this second and final block of Open Days, the three project locations will open their doors to young people, focusing on four themes that are useful for orienting themselves in the future of the world of work.

In particular, the day of FRIDAY MARCH 31st it will be entirely dedicated to the in-depth studies carried out by the Il Raggio Verde cooperative on the subject of the humanistic professions of the future, to discover what concrete opportunities there will be for those who intend to make their profession out of reflexivity, creativity and thought.

From 10 to 11 the keynote by Chiara Agostini, researcher of the Second Welfare Paths Laboratory, will be held at the Laboratorio Aperto Ferrara – ex Teatro Verdi.

Also at Laboratorio Aperto, the workshop Tools for storytelling and the definition of new professional identities will follow from 11.30 to 13.00, which will allow, among other things, to understand how the curriculum vitae is evolving in all its forms, including videos, with the participation by the business designer Emanuele Giacomella, by the photographer and videomaker Andrea Verzola and by the communicator and social planner Enrica Crivellaro.

From 15.30 to 17.30 we will move to Factory Grisù for matching & recruiting activities, i.e. to give young people the opportunity to deal directly with realities in the world of work or personnel selection such as the Il Raggio Verde cooperative itself, Cidas, Le Pages and Manpower.

The day will end at the Wunderkammer Consortium, where the panel Profiles, actors and experiences of hybrid professions between technique and thought will be held from 18.30 to 20: a round table that will see the participation of the Cidas and Le Pagine cooperatives themselves, together with the digital philosopher Elia Ferracioli, the actress podcaster Alessandra Chicco and the placemaker journalist Licia Vignotto.

SATURDAY 1 APRIL instead it will be the day dedicated to the closing activities of the other three themes developed during these Open Days: sustainable innovation, un-design and videomaking.

The morning activities at Factory Grisù will be dedicated to discovering how to transform the art of videomaking into a profession.

From 10 to 11 the keynote by Tommaso Puleo of CreativiteIdea and from 11.30 to 13 the workshop From zero to content curated by Tommaso Puleo himself together with Matteo Fabbri of TryeCo, during which the participants will be able to collaborate in the real-time creation of a complete video from conception to the finished product.

In the afternoon we will first move to the Wunderkammer Consortium for the matching & recruiting activities, which will take place between 15.30 and 17.30 with the participation of Archimede, Centoform and ACTA – the association of freelancers.

Finally, from 18.30 to 20, the Open Days will conclude at Laboratorio Aperto Ferrara, with the screening of the documentary Next, future-proof ecosystems and the intervention of the writer and executive producer Andrea Frollà.

After these Open Days, Make Together will continue throughout 2023 and 2024 with other activities that for the first time will continue to unite the three creative hubs of Ferrara Consorzio Factory Grisù, Laboratorio Aperto Ferrara and Consorzio Wunderkammer, together with the Cooperative il Raggio Verde, Basso Profile and Giacomo Brodolini Foundation, in the creation of a network between companies, associations and public administrations, to offer and receive training and work opportunities in an innovative way for young people aged 18-35.

Participation in the open days is free and open to all, but pre-registration is recommended, following the instructions available on the website

This applies in particular to guaranteeing dedicated time in matching & recruiting moments, reserved for those between 18 and 35 years old.

To find out more about the project, download the Open Days program and sign up for the various activities, visit the website

Contacts email: [email protected]









