the oldest non-commissioned officer of the Huila Police

In the Huila Police Department, the figure of Commissioner Aldemar Serna Mora stands out, a non-commissioned officer with an impressive 29-year career in the police institution.

Known for his dedication and professionalism, Commissioner Serna has become a true role model to his peers and the community he serves.

Originally from the diocesan capital of Huila, Commissioner Serna has performed various functions throughout his police career, standing out for his commitment and dedication in the fulfillment of his duties. He has a professional technical training in police service and is an expert in judicial and criminal investigation.

His experience is not limited to the department of Huila, as he has provided services in the departments of Caquetá, Cundinamarca and Boyacá. During his distinguished career, Commissioner Serna has been recognized for his bravery and heroism on several occasions. In 2004 and 2008, he received the prestigious Medal of Valor for his outstanding acts in the line of duty.

In addition to his dedication to the police institution, Commissioner Serna is an example of paternity and family commitment. He is married to Mrs. Yisel Mirley Gómez and is the father of two children, Brayan and Tatiana. His ability to balance his personal life with his service to the community is a testament to his integrity and strength.

On Father’s Day, the Huila Police Department paid tribute to Commissioner Aldemar Serna for his exceptional dedication and work. His experience and leadership have been fundamental in directing the uniformed officers to act with transparency, integrity and respect for the Constitution and the regulations of the institution.