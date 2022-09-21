make the world create a better world





The opening ceremony and keynote forum of the 2022 World Manufacturing Conference was held in Hefei





Zheng Shajie and others delivered speeches Wulff and other video speeches Wang Qingxian hosted Tang Liangzhi to attend

On the morning of September 20, the opening ceremony and keynote forum of the 2022 World Manufacturing Conference was held in Hefei.Photo by reporter Yang Zhu and Cheng Zhao

On the morning of September 20, the opening ceremony and keynote forum of the 2022 World Manufacturing Conference was held in Hefei. Zheng Shajie, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, delivered a speech, and Wang Qingxian, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, presided over the meeting.

Wang Jiangping, member of the Party Leadership Group and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and Zhang Wei, Member of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee and Vice Mayor, delivered speeches respectively. Christian Wulff, Global Chairman of the Global Alliance of Small and Medium Enterprises, Wang Shouwen, Deputy Secretary of the Party Group of the Ministry of Commerce, International Trade Negotiator and Deputy Minister, and Lin Songtian, President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, sent video speeches. Zhao Shitang, Member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, Zhong Zhihua, Vice President of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Tang Liangzhi, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, responsible comrades from the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the Provincial Government and the Provincial Political Consultative Conference attended the event.

In his speech, Zheng Shajie pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping is very concerned about the World Manufacturing Conference, and the congratulatory letter sent in person in 2019 has greatly inspired and warmed us. We earnestly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important congratulatory letter, continuously expand the connotation of the conference, enhance the effectiveness of the conference, and showcase the manufacturing results. foot. Looking back on the road, the development of the manufacturing industry is very exciting; looking at the road ahead, the manufacturing industry will have a better tomorrow; taking the current road, we are willing to work with you to promote the quality, expansion and efficiency of the manufacturing industry, and jointly face the The “sea of ​​stars” in the manufacturing industry. Anhui will strive to achieve the “five persistences”. First, it will insist on taking innovation as the latest driving force, scientific and technological innovation as a tree-planting project, leading applied research with basic research, driving basic research with applied research, and promoting cutting-edge technology research and development. ”, to accelerate the industrialization of scientific and technological achievements. The second is to insist on taking digital empowerment as the most critical measure, strengthen the digital economy, optimize the industrial Internet platform, cultivate a group of specialized, special, new and singles champion enterprises, and accelerate the promotion of industrial transformation and upgrading. The third is to insist on deepening the reform as the biggest dividend, promote the market-oriented allocation of factors, deepen the reform of “Heroes per Mu”, and accelerate the intensive and efficient development of the industry. The fourth is to adhere to the most distinctive sign of expanding opening up, comprehensively improve the level of investment and trade facilitation in the Anhui Free Trade Zone, support enterprises to go global and bring in, and accelerate the improvement of the international competitiveness and influence of the industry. The fifth is to adhere to the business environment as the loudest brand, take improving work style as a breakthrough, do practical things for the people, and optimize the environment for enterprises, and accelerate the cultivation of more industrial entities. It is really not easy to do manufacturing, and it is even more difficult to persevere in manufacturing. I look forward to everyone here to seek the great development of the manufacturing industry, build a new consensus on the development of the manufacturing industry, and reach deeper, wider and more cooperation; warmly welcome domestic and foreign talents and enterprises to come to Anhui for innovation, entrepreneurship, investment and development, and jointly compose a new high-quality development of the manufacturing industry. Chapter, to welcome the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress with excellent results.

Wulff said that the current world economy is facing greater downside risks and uncertainties. Holding this World Manufacturing Conference at this critical moment provides a platform for the world economy to deepen exchanges and seek common cooperation. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Germany. As two major manufacturing countries in the world, China and Germany have achieved common development through continuous deepening of practical cooperation in the manufacturing field over the past 50 years. Anhui Province and Germany have extensive exchanges and deepened cooperation. It is hoped that the manufacturing industries of China and Germany can take this manufacturing conference as an opportunity to further strengthen cooperation and bring new development to both sides.

Wang Jiangping pointed out that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will focus on boosting the industrial economy, promoting the optimization and upgrading of the industrial structure, vigorously promoting digital transformation, promoting green and low-carbon development, and fostering more high-quality enterprises. At the same time, we will continue to uphold the concepts of openness, cooperation, unity and win-win, constantly improve the market-oriented and legalized international business environment, continue to deepen manufacturing innovation cooperation and international production capacity cooperation, and integrate more deeply into the global industrial chain supply chain cooperation system. Anhui is a major manufacturing province. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will continue to support the development of Anhui’s manufacturing industry and provide strong support for Anhui to accelerate the construction of a strong manufacturing province.

Wang Shouwen pointed out that the Ministry of Commerce has conscientiously implemented the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, resolutely stabilized the fundamentals of foreign trade and foreign investment, and vigorously promoted the development of the manufacturing industry. We will continue to expand market access, promote the implementation of high-level investment liberalization and facilitation policies, implement the Foreign Investment Law and its implementing regulations, and effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investment; deepen international cooperation, promote high-quality implementation of RCEP, and connect with international high-standard economic and trade Rules and promote institutional opening. Anhui is an important province for the development of the manufacturing industry. The Ministry of Commerce will continue to deepen the cooperation with the ministries and provinces of Anhui Province and fully support the development of the manufacturing industry in Anhui.

Lin Songtian pointed out that the rapid rise of emerging market countries and developing countries represented by China has become a key force in maintaining world peace and promoting global economic recovery. The Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries is willing to build a bridge for friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation between Chinese and foreign local governments, sister cities, enterprises, think tanks and other non-governmental organizations and people from all walks of life, provide assistance for the development of third-party market cooperation in manufacturing, and achieve win-win cooperation for all countries. Common development and contribution of non-governmental strength.

Zhang Wei pointed out that manufacturing is the foundation of a country and the foundation of a strong country. Shanghai will adhere to the strengths of each exhibition and jointly develop the board, jointly build advantageous industrial clusters, accelerate the promotion of intelligent manufacturing, create a better industrial development ecology, and join hands to promote the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta into the fast lane. It is hoped that Shanghai and Anhui will continue to open up new fields of practice and work together to make greater contributions to the higher-quality integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta.

At the opening ceremony, a signing ceremony for major projects was held, and a batch of high-quality new products was released. Heads of Fuyao Glass, Continental Group, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, BYD, Volkswagen and other well-known experts and scholars delivered speeches on the spot.

Also present at the opening ceremony at the main venue are: leaders of relevant ministries and commissions of the state, leaders of some provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities; diplomatic envoys from France, Israel, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Turkey, Germany, South Korea, Mexico, Singapore and other countries in China and representatives of Anhui sister provinces and states ;Fortune 500 executives at home and abroad and heads of well-known manufacturing enterprises, heads of international organizations, domestic and foreign business associations and investment institutions; academicians and experts and scholars of the “two academies”; central enterprises, private enterprises, foreign enterprises, Hong Kong and Macao enterprises, Taiwan enterprises, overseas Chinese There are about 560 representatives of enterprises and Huizhou merchants.

The 2022 World Manufacturing Conference is organized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Commerce, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the Development Research Center of the State Council, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, the Global Alliance of Small and Medium Enterprises, Co-hosted by the People’s Government of Anhui Province. From September 20th to 23rd, the conference will focus on the theme of “Making the World, Creating a Beautiful”, and will hold 38 activities such as tours, special events, parallel forums, “Six Hundred” docking activities, and exhibitions through a combination of online and offline methods. , to build a bridge of innovation and development for the global manufacturing industry and create a space for expanding cooperation. (Correspondent Zheng Yan, reporter Zhu Shengli)