The Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee held an enlarged meeting of ministries and commissions to convey, study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China



On the morning of October 25, the Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee held an enlarged meeting of ministries and commissions to convey and study the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party. Yan Hairong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Minister of Organization, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a historic event held at a critical moment when the entire party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching towards the second centenary goal, which is related to the party and the country. Continuing the past and opening up the future is related to the future and destiny of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and it is related to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It has great political, theoretical, strategic and practical significance, and has achieved fruitful political, theoretical, strategic, institutional and practical results.

The meeting emphasized that the decisions, arrangements and achievements made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will definitely play a very important role in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way, and winning new victories of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Guidance and assurance role. It is necessary to deeply understand that the theme of the conference is the general program for the development of the party and the country; to deeply understand the great significance of the past five years of work and the 10 years of great changes in the new era; to deeply understand the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era; The mission and task of modernizing modernization to promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation; profoundly understand the systematic deployment of promoting the construction of a modern socialist country; profoundly understand the important requirements of leading the great social revolution with great self-revolution; powerful call.

The meeting emphasized that studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the primary political task at present and in the future. The city’s organizational system must closely meet the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “Eighth Eighth Strategy”, consciously take the lead in learning and implementing and strengthening the “double responsibility” on the surface, quickly set off a wave of learning, publicity and implementation, and promote the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress in Jiaxing. Bloom and bear fruit. To master the learning. Solidly promote the leadership of ministries and commissions, the active learning of cadres, the centralized learning of leading cadres, and the extensive learning of party members and cadres, to ensure that it is conveyed to every branch and every party member, and to promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. To innovate forms to grasp publicity. Timely organize representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, leading cadres at all levels, etc., to go to the grassroots, enter the grid, and enter colleges and universities to carry out special lectures. Make good use of carriers such as Nanhu · Chuxin Lecture Hall, innovate the form that the masses love to hear, and tell the stories of the 20th National Congress, the Party, and Jiaxing. To be fully implemented. Compare item by item the new judgments and formulations on party building and organizational work in the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, make a comprehensive inventory, make every effort to sprint this year’s work goals, conduct in-depth research on a series of major topics, and systematically plan and implement organizational work in the future. The spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is carried through to the whole process of work and reflected in all aspects.

The meeting demanded that, as the organization department where the red boat sailed, it should earnestly take on the important responsibilities of the times, unremittingly select cadres, gather talents, and grasp the grassroots. , and strive to promote the high-quality development of organizational work. Highlight the political soul, promote party organizations at all levels and the majority of party members and cadres to deeply understand the decisive meaning of the “two establishments”, and resolutely achieve the “two maintenance”; Consciousness and firmness; fully implement the standard of good cadres in the new era, and build a high-quality cadre team worthy of the important task of national rejuvenation; always adhere to the clear orientation of focusing on the grassroots, and continuously enhance the political and organizational functions of the party organization; in-depth implementation of the strategy of strengthening the city with talents , and continuously cultivate outstanding talents with patriotic dedication and innovation.

The members of the executive meeting of the Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee and all the cadres of the organs participated.