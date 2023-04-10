Rule of Law Daily all-media reporter Han Yu

On April 10, the Political and Legal Committee of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee held an educational work conference on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The spirit of the speech, fully implement the decision-making deployment of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the Provincial Party Committee, and mobilize and deploy the committee’s organs to carry out in-depth theme education. Yu Tianmin, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Relevant comrades from the Fifth Circuit Steering Group of the Provincial Party Committee attended the meeting and gave guidance.

The meeting pointed out that carrying out theme education is an inevitable requirement for unifying the party’s ideology and will and always maintaining the party’s strong cohesion and combat effectiveness; Governing the party is an inevitable requirement of leading the social revolution through the party’s self-revolution. It is necessary to improve the political position, quickly unify thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, establish a correct view of power, career, and political achievements, and keep in mind the “three musts” , resolutely implement the important requirements of “honesty, understanding of rules, and discipline”, and strive to achieve tangible results in the aspects of learning to build the soul, learning to increase wisdom, learning to be positive, and learning to promote performance.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to firmly grasp the general requirements, fundamental tasks, specific goals, and outstanding problems that need to be solved, and insist on implementing the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements” throughout the entire process of thematic education. The ideology of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era has been transformed into a powerful force that strengthens ideals, tempers party spirit, guides practice, and promotes work. The goal of establishing a new style of honesty and honesty is to focus on solving outstanding problems in theoretical study, political quality, ability, responsibility, work style, integrity and self-discipline.

The meeting called for the comprehensive and in-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, taking Daxing investigation and research as an important starting point, and putting political and legal work in the overall situation of serving and guaranteeing Liaoning’s comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs for three years to plan and advance, comprehensively Implement the overall national security concept, make every effort to prevent and resolve major risks and hidden dangers, comprehensively optimize the law-based business environment, comprehensively improve the quality and credibility of law enforcement and justice, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the people in accordance with the law. It is necessary to adhere to the combination of classified rectification and centralized rectification, and the combination of “immediate reform” and “long-term establishment”, so as to truly integrate theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, organically integrate and promote as a whole.

The meeting called for focusing on the functional positioning of the Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, earnestly strengthening political education, party spirit education, and rule of law education, promoting the implementation of the three-year action to strengthen team building, and continuing to deepen comprehensive and strict control of the party and the police. It is necessary to insist on taking multiple measures at the same time, make a good “combined boxing”, and promote the implementation of various measures in a systematic, integrated and whole-process manner. We must persist in seeking truth from facts, refrain from formalism and bureaucracy, further boost the entrepreneurial spirit of officers, strive to promote the modernization of political and legal work, and show greater responsibility and action in the three-year action of service guarantee comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs.

All party members and cadres of the Political and Legal Committee of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee attended the meeting.