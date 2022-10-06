06 October 2022 09:48

Thirty years ago, at the end of the Cold War, François Mitterrand had the intuition to associate the former Communist countries of Europe with the European Community, and in Prague a summit was held to found a confederation. I was there and I remember well how it was a failure as burning as it was predictable. The new democracies above all wanted to join NATO, the US security umbrella.

On 6 October, also in Prague, the first summit of the European Political Community will take place, which pursues the same objective indicated three decades ago: to offer a political framework to the whole continent, to the 27 countries of the Union but also to those who do not they are part of, whether or not they are candidates for membership.

The real difference with the confederation is that in 1991 Mitterrand wanted to invite the USSR into the agony of Mikhail Gorbachev. Today it is the war unleashed by Vladimir Putin, Gorbachev’s indirect successor, that has precipitated events. Putin forced the Europeans to reinvent the continent’s organization.

Modest beginnings

When the idea of ​​the political community was first aired, in June in Strasbourg, Emmanuel Macron had spoken of collective security guarantees. The beginnings, however, will be more modest: there will be no structure and not even a secretariat.

The community will be a political framework in which the whole continent will sit around one table to discuss key issues, including the UK which is no longer part of the EU and Turkey which will never be part of it, but also Georgia and the countries of the Balkans, living on permanent powder kegs.